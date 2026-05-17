Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield Combined Net Worth: Inside the couple’s earnings and growing success on and off the court (via Getty) ” decoding=”async” fetchpriority=”high”/> Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield Combined Net Worth: Inside the couple’s earnings and growing success on and off the court (via Getty)

Frances Tiafoe and his longtime girlfriend Ayan Broomfield have been one of the most admired couples in the tennis fandom. They are not only successful in their professional careers, but they are also known for supporting each other publicly. They do it while building their own brands away from the court. Their relationship reportedly began in 2015. Since their dating era, which began over a decade ago, their equation has remained strong. Their bond continues to attract attention from sports and entertainment fans alike.The power couple now reportedly shares a combined net worth around $9-10 million. Tiafoe has earned the majority of his fortune through tennis prize money, endorsements, and commercial deals. Broomfield, meanwhile, has created her own identity as a model, content creator, and former professional player. Together, they have become one of the most recognizable young couples connected to modern tennis and pop culture.

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield combined net worth, their earnings and sponsorships

Frances Tiafoe’s individual net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around $8 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth). His career earnings on the ATP Tour have crossed $16 million. These have come through strong performances at Grand Slam tournaments and other major events. Over the years, he has developed into one of the most popular American tennis stars. His exciting style of play and energetic personality have helped him build a massive fan following.Tiafoe’s income also comes from several endorsement deals with global brands. He has worked with companies such as Lululemon, TAG Heuer, Cadillac and Stella Artois. His popularity outside tennis has continued to rise in recent years. He has appeared at celebrity events, NBA games, and fashion gatherings including the Met Gala. Former First Lady Michelle Obama also publicly supported him during his memorable run at the 2022 US Open.Ayan Broomfield has also built a successful career away from competitive tennis. Her estimated personal net worth is believed to be around $1 million (per Sportskeeda). The Canadian former player transitioned into modelling and digital content creation after her playing career. She has collaborated with major brands including Wilson Sporting Goods, Athleta and Vogue.Broomfield also gained attention after serving as Venus Williams’ body double in the award-winning film King Richard. Her growing online presence and fashion work have helped her establish an identity beyond tennis.Together, Tiafoe and Broomfield continue to grow both personally and professionally. Their strong relationship, business success, and public popularity have turned them into one of sport’s most talked-about modern couples.