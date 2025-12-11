Freya Skye’s Debut North American Tour: How to Get Tickets

Rising British pop artist Freya Skye has announced her debut solo tour.

Skye’s “Stars Align” tour spans 15 dates and runs through North America in February 2026. The tour kicks off on February 6th at the Roseland Theater in Portland, continuing through cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, Oakland, Denver, Chicago, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, and more. The outing concludes on February 28th at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. See Freya Skye’s full list of tour dates below.

Get Freya Skye Tickets Here

Tickets for Freya Skye’s 2026 “Stars Align” tour will first be available via an artist pre-sale running today, Tuesday, December 9th; fans can join the queue for presale access on Ticketmaster now. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 11th at 8:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Skye is also partnering with PLUS1, with $1 from every ticket sold going towards organizations supporting childhood cancer treatments and cure research.

Skye is currently on the road in the US performing as a special guest at various Jingle Ball concerts. She also has three solo acoustic performances forthcoming in New York City, Los Angeles, and London.

Related Video

It’s been a major year for the 16-year-old Skye, who made her film debut in Disney’s Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, performing across America on the “Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour,” and revealing the new singles “Walk Over,” “Someone To Love,” “Can’t Fake It,” and “Gold’s Gone.” Her most recent single, “silent treatment,” surfaced earlier this month.

Freya Skye 2025-2026 Tour Dates:

12/09 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

12/11 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater (Acoustic)

12/12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

12/14 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden*

12/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena *

12/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey Theater (Acoustic)

01/08 — London, UK @ Hoxton Hall (Acoustic)

02/06 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

02/07 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

02/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

02/11 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

02/12 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

02/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Rockwell)

02/15 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

02/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

02/18 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

02/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

02/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

02/24 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

02/25 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

02/27 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/28 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

* = Jingle Ball performance