From Alejandro Zendejas to Gio Reyna: Latino soccer standouts who became USMNT superstars

Latino soccer stars have established themselves as key pieces of the United States men’s national team (USMNT), reshaping the squad’s style and identity. This new generation has brought talent, technical quality, and a powerful cultural influence that has elevated the level of soccer in the country.

Modern standouts like Ricardo Pepi and Giovanni Reyna have helped revolutionize American soccer, emerging as central figures for the USMNT.

Ricardo Pepi

One of the most prominent cases is Pepi, born in Texas to Mexican parents. He has developed into a forward with enormous upside and one of the most important attacking weapons for the United States.

USA’s forward Ricardo Pepi poses with his jersey during the announcement of the The US Men’s National Team’s 2026 World Cup roster is announced in New York, on May 26, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Giovanni Reyna

Reyna, who has Argentine roots, is the son of U.S. legend Claudio Reyna. His style of play has made him a key creative midfielder, known for his vision, technical ability, and knack for creating chances in the final third.

Reyna poses with his USMNT shirt after being named in the Stars and Stripes’ 2026 World Cup squad. Angel Colmenares

Jesús Ferreira

Forward Ferreira, born in Colombia and the son of former professional player David Ferreira, has been a consistent presence in the USMNT setup, albeit he did not make the co-hosts’ roster for the 2026 World Cup. Integrated into American soccer at a young age, he has proved a reliable attacking performer thanks to his movement and finishing ability.

Diego Luna

Born in California with Mexican roots, Luna may have been cut from Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup squad, but he represents one of the emerging prospects in U.S. soccer. His dynamic style and ability to take on defenders have made him an increasingly influential player and a fan favorite.

Diego Luna USMNT interview: “I have a lot of goals” OMAR VEGA

Alejandro Zendejas

Zendejas, originally from Ciudad Juárez but developed in Texas, enjoyed a standout spell with Club América before committing to the U.S. national team. His experience in Liga MX has added maturity and attacking quality to the squad.

The pioneers who paved the way

Before this generation, players like the Uruguayan-born Tab Ramos, the Argentinian-American Marcelo Balboa, and El Salvador native Hugo Pérez were instrumental to the USMNT during the 1980s and 90s.

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