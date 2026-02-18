Fucsovics vs. Karen Khachanov Prediction, Odds to Win Qatar ExxonMobil Open

Data Skrive
Feb. 17, 2026Updated Feb. 18, 2026, 2:35 a.m. ET
On Wednesday, Marton Fucsovics (No. 61 in the world) takes on Karen Khachanov (No. 17) in the Round of 16 at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open.
Khachanov is favored (-250) in this match versus Fucsovics (+190).
Marton Fucsovics vs. Karen Khachanov matchup info
- Tournament: Qatar ExxonMobil Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, February 18
- Court Surface: Hard
Fucsovics vs. Khachanov Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Fucsovics has a 71.4% to win.
Fucsovics vs. Khachanov Betting Odds
- Fucsovics’ odds to win match: +190
- Khachanov’s odds to win match: -250
- Fucsovics’ odds to win tournament: +10000
- Khachanov’s odds to win tournament: +3300
Fucsovics vs. Khachanov matchup performance & stats
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Fucsovics has gone 14-9 and has won one title.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Fucsovics has won 34.7% of his return games and 72.5% of his service games.
- Including hard courts only, Fucsovics has converted 43.3% of his break-point chances (71 of 164) over the past year.
- Fucsovics was beaten by Guy Den Ouden (6-7, 1-6) on February 11 in the Round of 32 of his previous tournament, the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.
- Khachanov has failed to win a title on hard courts over the past 12 months, registering a 16-15 match record on that surface.
- Khachanov has gone 364-for-441 in service games on hard courts (82.5% winning percentage), and 95-for-428 in return games (22.2%).
- On hard courts Khachanov is 83-for-228 on break points, 36.4%, which ranks 29th.
- In the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, Khachanov’s last tournament, he played No. 37-ranked Jaume Munar in the Round of 16 on February 12 and was defeated 6-7, 6-3, 3-6.
