Can you eat chicken on Ash Wednesday? What about fish? What to know

Feb. 18, 2026, 12:05 a.m. ET

Ash Wednesday is here, which means many Roman Catholics will eat certain foods and avoid others throughout the day.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period for Christians worldwide to focus on reflection, prayer and penance ahead of Holy Friday and Easter.

This year, Ash Wednesday falls on Feb. 18. While many Christian denominations honor the holy day, Roman Catholics have strict rules about eating on Ash Wednesday.

Can I eat meat on Ash Wednesday?

The Roman Catholic Church requires all Roman Catholics starting at the age of 14 to abstain from meat on Ash Wednesday, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Can you eat chicken on Ash Wednesday?

No. Chicken is considered meat.

Why can’t you eat meat on Ash Wednesday?

Roman Catholics believe Jesus sacrificed his flesh for them, so they don’t eat “flesh meat” on Ash Wednesday, according to the Archdiocese of Saint Paul & Minneapolis. Flesh meat includes the meat of mammals and poultry, such as beef, pork, chicken and turkey.

Can you eat fish on Ash Wednesday?

Yes. The “fish food category” includes cold-blooded animals that live in the water and use gills − such as cod, salmon, tuna and halibut − as well as other cold-blooded animals − such as frogs, clams, turtles, shrimp, crab and oysters − according to the archdiocese.

Why can you eat fish on Ash Wednesday?

Fish do not belong to the flesh meat category. The Latin word for meat, “caro,” applies to flesh meat and has never been understood to include fish, according to the archdiocese. Flesh meat was also historically associated with celebrations, while fish wasn’t.

What can you eat on Ash Wednesday?

Roman Catholics are also allowed to eat non-flesh products of animals, such as milk, cheese, butter, eggs and sauces made from animal fats.

Are you supposed to fast on Ash Wednesday?

Yes. The Church requires Roman Catholics between the ages of 18 and 59 to fast on Ash Wednesday, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Ash Wednesday fasting requirements?

Roman Catholics are permitted to eat one full meal as well as two smaller meals that together do not equal a full meal.

How long do you fast on Ash Wednesday?

Roman Catholics fast for the day on Ash Wednesday. There are no strict rules for when you can or can’t eat. Rather, fasting requirements concern how much you can eat.