Gabriel Jesus hails ‘dream night’ as Arsenal make history

MILAN — Gabriel Jesus is already hitting top form just a month after returning from a lengthy injury layoff.

The Arsenal forward was given only his third start this season and he scored twice in a dynamic first half to set his side on the way to a 3-1 victory at Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Jesus, who was named player of the match at San Siro, was out for almost a year after tearing his ACL last January.

“It’s a dream night. I always dreamed of being a footballer,” Jesus told Amazon Prime. “I watched when I was a kid, I watched a lot of Serie A, so to be here in this stadium and score here is tears in my eyes because I always dreamed of being here.

“There is always a reason that things happen even whether it’s good things or difficult things. I learned that during my 11 months out of the field.”

Jesus returned in December but has made mainly substitute appearances since then, with his only starts prior to Tuesday coming in domestic cup competitions.

However, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta named the Brazilian in the starting lineup at San Siro in place of Viktor Gyökeres, who has struggled to adapt since his big-money move from Sporting CP in the summer.