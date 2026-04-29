Did anyone win Mega Millions? Winning numbers, April 28 results, draw time

April 28, 2026, 10:02 p.m. CT

The Mega Millions drawing for Tuesday, April 28, 2026, was delayed due to technical difficulties.

The estimated jackpot for the drawing was $163 million, with a cash option of $72.9 million.

Results for the drawing were still pending at the time of publication.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at approximately 10 p.m. CT.

Here are Mega Millions lottery jackpot winning numbers for the Tuesday, April 28, lottery drawing jackpot worth $163 million with a cash option of $72.9 million:

Mega Millions numbers last night, Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday night’s drawing is delayed due to technical difficulties, according to Mega Millions.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night, Tuesday, April 28, 2026? Lottery drawing jackpot results

Results are pending.

Powerball numbers: Anyone win Monday night’s drawing?

When is next Mega Millions drawing? What time is Mega Millions lottery jackpot draw time?

Drawings are held twice a week at approximately 10 p.m. CT every Tuesday and Friday. You can watch drawings via YouTube.

How much is Mega Millions lottery jackpot for Tuesday, April 28, 2026?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing grows to an estimated $163 million with a cash option of $72.9 million, according to megamillions.com.

How many Mega Millions numbers do you need to win a payout prize?

You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball, worth either $10, $15, $20, $25 or $50.

What is the Mega Millions payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won’t win anything in Mega Millions unless one of the numbers is the Mega Ball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Mega Ball is worth either $14, $21, $28, $35 or $70. Visit www.megamillions.com for a complete list of payout information.

Mega Millions numbers you need to know: Most commonly drawn numbers

How much does a Mega Millions ticket cost? What is a Mega Millions ticket price?

A Mega Millions ticket costs $5 per play. The Multiplier is included in the price of a single $5 wager, according to megamillions.com.

How to play Mega Millions

Here’s how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions, Powerball numbers: Want to win the lottery? Here are luckiest numbers, places to play

Winning Powerball numbers 4/27/26

The winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing were 18, 31, 33, 36, 62, with a Powerball of 3. The Power Play was 3x.

How much is the Powerball lottery jackpot on Wednesday, April 29, 2026?

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, April 29, 2026, is at $143 million with a cash option of $65.0 million, according to powerball.com.

2026 Mega Millions winners: Winning lottery drawing jackpot tickets sold

Here is the list of 2026 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

Mega Millions numbers: Anyone win Friday night’s drawing?

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery drawing jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com:

$1.602 billion — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida.

$1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.

$1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine.

$1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois.

1.22 billion — Dec. 27, 2024; California.

$1.13 billion — March 26, 2024; New Jersey.

$1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan.

$980 million — Nov. 14, 2025; Georgia.

$800 million — Sept. 10, 2024; Texas.

$656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

Top 10 Powerball, Mega Millions lottery drawing jackpots in U.S. history

Here are the nation’s all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California.

$1.817 billion, Powerball — Dec. 24, 2025; Arkansas.

$1.787 billion, Powerball — Sept. 6, 2025; Missouri, Texas.

$1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California.

$1.602 billion, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida.

$1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.

$1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine.

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois.

$1.326 billion, Powerball — April 6, 2024; Oregon

Chris Sims is a digital content producer for Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.