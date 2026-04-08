Game Preview #79 – Timberwolves at Pacers

Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers

Date: April 7th, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM CDT

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Television Coverage: FanDuel Sports Network – North

Radio Coverage: Wolves App, iHeart Radio

The Wolves entered Sunday night’s game against Charlotte desperately needing a win to gain stability and maintain some semblance of control in the Western Conference standings. For three quarters, it looked like a normal, competitive NBA game. Minnesota hung around, traded punches, defended just well enough, and kept things within a possession or two. It wasn’t pretty (it rarely is with this team lately) but it was functional. You could see a path. You could talk yourself into it.

And then, somewhere late in the third, the whole thing cracked open.

Not slowly. Not subtly. Just… boom.

A one-point game turned into a double-digit deficit in what felt like two minutes. Then it stretched to 20+, and suddenly the Wolves weren’t just losing, they were disintegrating. The defense became a series of late rotations, wide-open looks, and revolving doors to the hoop. The offense devolved into turnovers, rushed threes, and missed layups that made you wonder if the rim had been raised a few inches mid-game.

It was one of those stretches where every possession feels like it’s somehow worse than the last. And the worst part? You’ve seen it before. This isn’t new. This is the recurring nightmare of the past week where the five-minute meltdown erases 40 minutes of decent basketball.

And just like that, they were done.

If this were happening in January, you shrug, maybe fire off a few angry texts, and move on.

It’s the final stretch. And this loss didn’t just sting. It shifted things.

With Houston taking care of Golden State and the Lakers dropping one to Dallas, the Western Conference picture, which had been this chaotic, constantly shifting mess, suddenly snapped into something a little more rigid. A little more real.

Minnesota is now three games back of Houston with four to play.

Read that again. That’s not a gap you close. That’s a gap you stare at and try to rationalize.

Yes, there’s still a head-to-head matchup looming. Yes, mathematically, it’s not over. But realistically? The Wolves are holding an engraved invitation to the six seed.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’s the uncomfortable part nobody wants to say out loud: Phoenix is still there. Still lurking. Still holding the tiebreaker.

Would it take a collapse of truly spectacular proportions for Minnesota to fall into seventh? Absolutely. But if you’ve followed this franchise long enough, you know the phrase “spectacular collapse” isn’t exactly foreign territory.

So now Wolves fans are living in that weird emotional space where you’re 90% sure it’s the six seed… and 10% terrified you’re about to watch something go sideways in a way that ruins your season.

At this point, the conversation starts to shift. Yes, the standings still matter. Yes, you want to hold off Phoenix. Yes, maybe you squint and convince yourself there’s still a path to fifth. But more than anything, this is about getting right before the playoffs.

Because if this version of the Wolves, the one that unravels under pressure, is the one that shows up in round one?

It won’t matter who they play.

What appeared to be an early-April afterthought has suddenly become a must-win game for the Wolves. On paper, this is the easiest game left. A bottom-of-the-standings team. The kind of opponent you’d normally pencil in and move on. But nothing about this Wolves team is “pencil in” anymore, and the team can’t afford to let this one slip.

With Minnesota unable to field a healthy roster, their opportunities to notch a critical victory are growing thin. Their last battle with the Magic resulted in them being run out of the gym. Expecting them to go into Houston and pull out a short-handed W is asking a lot. Lose here to Indiana, and it’s not too far-fetched to envision a scenario where this team heads into its finale in New Orleans needing a victory to avoid the play-in.

This game with the Pacers isn’t about style points. It’s not about a bounce-back statement.

1. Finish Defensive Possessions

At this point, the Wolves don’t have a defensive scheme problem. They have a finishing problem.

On many trips down the floor, they are actually doing enough on the initial action. They’re contesting. They’re forcing tough looks. They’re getting to that point where a possession should end… and then it doesn’t. The rebound kicks out. The loose ball bounces the wrong way. Someone hesitates instead of attacking it. And suddenly what should have been a stop turns into a putback, a reset three, or worse, a momentum swing.

That’s been the difference in these recent losses.

You can live with great offense beating great defense. What you can’t live with is giving teams second and third chances when you already did the hard part.

Against Indiana, this has to be a point of emphasis from the opening tip. Rudy Gobert can’t be the only one treating rebounds like they matter. Julius Randle has to bring force. The wings have to crash. It has to look like five guys who understand that the possession doesn’t end until someone in a Wolves jersey actually secures the ball.

2. Recognize the Avalanche, and Stop It Before It Starts

Every Wolves fan can feel it now. That moment when the game starts to tilt. When the offense gets a little rushed, the defense a half-step slow, and suddenly the teems is teetering. It’s subtle at first, a turnover here, a missed rotation there, but it builds.

And the Wolves keep letting it build.

Good teams don’t eliminate runs, that’s impossible, but they interrupt them. They sense when things are slipping and they respond immediately. A timeout. A set play. A drive to the rim to get to the line. Something to stop the bleeding. Minnesota hasn’t been doing that. They’ve been letting those stretches snowball into game-deciding runs.

That’s where Chris Finch comes in. That’s where the veterans come in. That’s where the group has to show some awareness and maturity. If Indiana strings together six quick points, the response can’t be another rushed three and a blown defensive rotation. It has to be intentional. It has to be controlled.

Because the difference between a 6–0 run and a 16–0 run? That’s the season right now.

3. Tighten the Rotation and Ride the Players Who Have It

We’re past the point of experimentation.

If someone doesn’t have it, whether it’s Naz Reid struggling through the shoulder issue, or a shooter who clearly doesn’t have his legs, Finch has to adjust. He can’t wait for it to fix itself in real time.

The Wolves need energy. They need decisiveness. They need players who are going to play with force.

If that means leaning into younger legs, giving someone like Beringer a real look, if that means riding the hot hand instead of the expected one… so be it.

The worst thing this team can do right now is stick to a script that clearly isn’t working. Find the five guys who are ready to compete that night. Then trust them.

When this team gets stuck in the halfcourt right now, things tend to stall. But in transition? There’s still life. Bones Highland pushing tempo. Ayo getting downhill. Randle attacking early before the defense sets. Those are the moments where the offense feels natural again.

More importantly, upping the tempo prevents the kind of stagnation that leads to bad shots and live-ball turnovers, which are the exact things that have fueled opponents’ runs this past week.

Against Indiana, the Wolves need to play like a team that understands its current reality. They’re not at full strength. They’re not at full rhythm. They can’t afford to make the game harder than it needs to be.

Run. Attack. Force the issue. Get easy ones before the defense can settle in. When this team is playing fast and decisive, it looks like a completely different group.

5. Play With Urgency, Not Anxiety

The Wolves know what’s at stake. They know the standings. They know the margin for error is basically gone. And sometimes, that awareness shows up as tightness instead of urgency. That can’t happen here.

Urgency means focus, energy, purpose. It means sprinting back on defense, making the extra pass, attacking the glass.

Anxiety is the opposite. It’s rushed decisions, forced shots, and trying to make the “big play” instead of the right one.

The Wolves don’t need to play desperate. They need to play locked in. Because when they do, we’ve seen what it looks like. Boston. Houston. Those weren’t accidents.

That version of this team that still exists. They just have to channel it.

This Is About Who They Are, Right Now

At some point, the standings become secondary to something more important.

Right now, the Wolves are sitting in that uncomfortable space where they’re good enough to beat anyone, but not stable enough to trust it. They’ve shown flashes of being a team nobody wants to see in a playoff series… and stretches where they look like a team that’s one bad quarter away from packing it up early.

That’s the tension of this moment. The six seed is probably where this is headed. The Houston gap is real. And unless something dramatic happens, Minnesota’s playoff path is starting to come into focus.

But how they arrive there still matters. If they limp into the postseason, still dealing with the same issues like the rebounding lapses, the offensive stagnation, and the mental collapses, then it won’t matter who they draw. Denver. Los Angeles. Whoever. That series is going to feel like an uphill battle from the jump.

But if they use these final games, starting with Indiana, to clean this up, to reestablish their defensive identity, to rediscover their rhythm and confidence?

Then suddenly the conversation changes. Then you’re not talking about a fragile six seed. You’re talking about a dangerous one.

That’s the opportunity sitting right in front of them.

Because the truth is, for all the frustration, for all the missed chances, for all the “what are they doing?” moments, this team is still right there. Still talented enough. Still experienced enough. Still capable of flipping this thing in a way that makes the last few weeks feel like noise instead of foreshadowing.

But that switch? It doesn’t flip itself.

And if they don’t find it now, against teams like Indiana, in games they absolutely have to bank, then we’re not going to be talking about matchups or paths or possibilities. We’re going to be talking about another season that felt like it had more in it… and never quite got there.