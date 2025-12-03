Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have been on a tear since the San Antonio Spurs last beat them. The Grizz are 5-1 since suffering a 111-101 loss to the Spurs. San Antonio has also been playing some good basketball since then. The two hot teams will clash once again in San Antonio, as the Spurs head home for just one game before heading back on the road.

The Grizzlies’ winning streak has been driven by its big men. Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, and Jaren Jackson Jr. have been playing great basketball. Meanwhile, the Spurs are getting it done with stellar play from their guards and wings. De’Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell have been torching the nets while Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama miss time. Memphis will also be shorthanded, as Ja Morant, Ty Jerome, and Scotty Pippen Jr. are out.

The Spurs are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, in which they were punished for missing threes and allowing the Wolves to take a lot of open ones. They’ll need to get hot again and stop the Grizzlies from killing them on the interior if they want to avoid their second-straight loss.

December 2nd, 2025 | 7 PM CT

Watch: FanDuel SW | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Stephon Castle – Out (hip), Harrison Ingram – Out (G League), Jordan McLaughlin – Out (hamstring), Victor Wembanyama – Out (calf), Riley Minix – Questionable (G League)

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke – Out (knee), Ty Jerome – Out (calf), Jock Landale – Questionable (ankle), Ja Morant – Out (calf), Scotty Pippen Jr. – Out (toe), Javon Small – Out (toe)

Edey has been crushing teams lately. He’s been putting up Wemby numbers in late November. He is coming off a 32-point, 17-rebound, and 5-block performance against the Sacramento Kings in the Grizzlies’ last game. Edey is a mammoth of a big man who can change a game with his interior presence. Luke Kornet will have his hands full with him. The biggest challenge will be keeping Edey from dominating the Spurs on the glass and forcing him to work for his shots in the interior. Kornet has done a good job filling in for Wemby in the starting lineup, especially defensively. Tuesday night will be another good matchup for him.

The Grizzlies are not a good shooting team, and they struggle to defend the three-point line. San Antonio is also getting destroyed from deep. Their best bet has been to keep up with teams shooting the three-ball, not stopping them. The numbers say the Spurs should outshoot the Grizzlies. If Memphis is punishing San Antonio with its size in the paint, the Spurs should capitalize on their advantage on the perimeter.