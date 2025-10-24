GARDEN CLUB NEWS: Lake Placid Garden Club hands out Green Thumb Awards | News, Sports, Jobs







As this garden season draws to a close, Garden Club of Lake Placid recognized several residential gardeners with a Green Thumb award for brightening their neighborhood with colorful flower displays.

Recognizing the efforts and time which goes into gardening, four home owners were presented with handcrafted copper garden markers and some tulip bulbs for their spring gardens. Those receiving the awards were delighted to have their gardening skills noticed. In many cases these gardens are not only visible from the front yards, but many are continued into the back and side yards as well. Displays used many varieties of plants, some of which were special as they had been given as gifts from friends or people they had once known.

The awards were given to Jenifer Briggs on Church Street; Deborah Pelkey on Acorn Street; Dorine and Ed Peregrim on Liberty Hill Lane; and Carol and Karl Scott on Grandview Avenue.

Historically, Garden Club of Lake Placid had a large role in planting around the community and transferring the effort from all volunteers to professionals. Over time our summer contributions remain as tending to the courtyard garden at Elderwood of Uihlein Assisted Living and Rehab and the Triangle Garden, which is across from the North Elba Show Grounds. Work sessions are always sponsored by a local restaurant, the most recent ones were The Cottage and Lisa G’s.

A fall task at the Triangle Garden included the addition of ornamentals of chrysanthemums, asters, millet and kale for color to complement the remaining black eyed Susan’s, tall grasses, and hydrangeas. Unlike last season when repeated freezing temps did not appear until early November, the open and unprotected areas outside the village have already experienced repeated frosts.

Ultimately, extended hours in the mid-twenties signal that it is time to retreat and complete garden cleanup. There are varied opinions regarding how much cleanup a flower garden actually needs. Factors influencing your approach may involve:

¯ providing a food source of standing stems with seed heads for birds;

¯ cutting minimal foliage and adding mulch to protect the crown of the plant from extreme weather, as well as creating winter habitat for pollinators;

¯ encouraging or discouraging plant spread from self-seeding in the soil around the main plant; and

¯ allowing leaves to decay and return nutrients to the soil, limiting the need for purchased compost and fertilizers.

For snowbirds or vacation home owners a thorough fall garden cleanup has a higher priority, if they are not returning to open up their flower beds in a timely manner in the spring. Heavy, wet plant matter or mulch fosters unwelcome rot and disease as soil temperatures warm in spring. Cleanup decisions reflect plant varieties, size and number of beds to clean.

Like many residents, Garden Club of Lake Placid members enjoyed peak foliage with a timely outing on the gondola to the top of Whiteface Mountain. This was the very last of many trips, educational events and fun for the year. Our next gathering will be working together making 100 winter holiday swags, which will be hung throughout the village for all to enjoy.

(Pat Hofbauer is a member of the Garden Club of Lake Placid.)