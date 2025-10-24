Hosting the Hurricanes | Colorado Avalanche

Carolina Hurricanes (5-1-0) @ Colorado Avalanche (5-0-2)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM)

In a nod to the old Adams Division, the Avalanche, wearing their Quebec Nordiques uniforms, will face the Carolina Hurricanes, who will gear up as the Hartford Whalers, on Thursday at Ball Arena. This game is one of the six Heritage Nights at Ball Arena this season as part of the Heritage Series. Fans attending Thursday’s game are encouraged to be in their seats at 6:55 p.m. for an on-ice ceremony to honor Brent Burns reaching the 1,500-game milestone. The two teams will don their Heritage Jerseys once again when they meet for the final time in the regular season in Raleigh on January 3rd.

Latest Result (COL): COL 3, UTA 4 (OT)

Latest Result (CAR): CAR 1, VGK 4

Defeated in Utah

The Avalanche lost 4-3 in overtime to the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Tuesday. Cale Makar, Jack Drury and Martin Necas all scored for Colorado while Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves in net for the Avalanche. Makar opened the scoring with his third goal of the season at 5:29 of the first period via a shot from the point. With the secondary assist on the goal, Zakhar Bardakov recorded his first-career NHL point. At 42 seconds of the second period, Gabriel Landeskog’s first goal of the season was taken off the board after a successful Utah challenge for offsides. The Mammoth had a goal of their own taken off the board due to a goaltender interference call at 6:29 of the middle frame. Later in the second period, the Mammoth took a 2-1 lead after goals from Nick Schmaltz on the power play at 9:17 and Lawson Crouse at 12:30. At 1:10 of the third period, Drury tied the game with his first goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep set up by Ross Colton’s saucer pass. Mikhail Sergachev gave the Mammoth a 3-2 lead at 5:20 of the third period with a left-circle shot. With 2:16 remaining in regulation, Necas tied the game with his fifth goal of the season via a shot from a seemingly impossible angle just above the right goal line. At 33 seconds of overtime, Dylan Guenther scored the game-winning goal for Utah.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon is tied for fourth in the NHL in goals (6) and tied for ninth in points (10).

All Hail Cale

Among defensemen, Makar is first in points (8), is tied for first in goals (3) and tied for second in assists (5).

Marty Party

Necas is tied for fifth in the league in points (11) and tied for eighth in goals (5).

Series History

In 156 previous regular-season meetings between these two franchises, the Avalanche/Nordiques hold an 81-51-24 record against the Whalers/Hurricanes. In the playoffs, the franchises faced off in the Adams Division Semi-finals in 1986 and 1987, with the Nordiques winning the latter series.

A Loss in Las Vegas

The Hurricanes lost 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at T-Mobile Arena. In the first period, Vegas took a 2-0 lead after goals from Jack Eichel at 8:42 and Pavel Dorofeyev at 10:28. Carolina’s Sebastian Aho scored the lone second-period goal to cut the Hurricanes’ deficit in half at 4:18. In the third period, Ivan Barbashev doubled Vegas’ lead at 11:06 and William Karlsson made it 4-1 with an empty-net goal at 18:23.

Contributors Against Carolina

In 21 games against Carolina, MacKinnon has posted 23 points (7g/16a).

Brock Nelson has registered 28 points (15g/13a) in 40 regular-season contests against the Hurricanes in addition to 10 points (5g/5a) in 15 playoff games.

In 18 games against the Hurricanes, Artturi Lehkonen has recorded 13 points (5g/8a).

Notching Points For North Carolina’s Team

Seth Jarvis leads the Hurricanes in points (9) and goals (6) while being tied for fourth in assists (3).

Aho is tied for the team lead in assists (6), second in points (8) and tied for third in goals (2).

K’Andre Miller is tied for third in goals (2) and tied for fourth in points (4).

A Numbers Game

914

Burns’ 914 career points (261g/653a) are one shy of tying Bobby Orr for the 11th most among defensemen in NHL history.

3.43

Colorado’s 3.43 goals per game are tied for the sixth most in the NHL.

9

The Avalanche has allowed nine five-on-five goals, which are tied for the fourth fewest in the league.

Quote That Left a Mark

“It’s an important point on the road. We go down a couple of and we’re able to come back and get a big point on the road.”

— Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on Tuesday’s game in Utah

Kick off the Avalanche season with a 7-day free trial to the all-new Altitude+ — now redesigned and packed with powerful new features! Use promo code AVS7FREE at Altitudeplus.com — then download the app and start streaming today! Offer Expires 10/31/25