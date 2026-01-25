Georgia weather Saturday updates: Winter storm expected to hit metro Atlanta

Ahead of the storm’s arrival this weekend, 11Alive will track updates throughout the day.

ATLANTA — Georgia and much of the Southeast are bracing for a winter storm that is expected to hit on Saturday, bringing substantial and disruptive freezing rain and ice accumulation.

While there is still uncertainty about the types of precipitation, we anticipate a long-duration wintry mix evolving over north Georgia that will last for most of the weekend. Winter precipitation will start Saturday during the day and continue through at least Sunday evening.

The Weather Impact team is reporting that temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s on Saturday night as accumulation intensifies. This accumulation could lead to potential disruptions such as impassable roads, power outages and closures ranging from businesses that can’t open to schools keeping kids home into next week.

Ice storm warning expands across metro Atlanta

The National Weather Service has included the following counties into the ice storm warning: Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Pickens, Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Clayton, Henry, Warren, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Gordon, Floyd, Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, and Chattooga.

Will schools be closed on Monday?

As the winter storm makes its way towards metro Atlanta, some schools in the area have already announced plans for Monday. Other school districts are still monitoring the weather and will determine whether schools will be open on Monday later this weekend.

MARTA service running on a reduced schedule

MARTA is running a reduced schedule on Saturday in anticipation of severe weather in metro Atlanta. The transportation company said it might need to reduce or suspend services further if the weather or road conditions worsen. However, this service plan will remain in place for Sunday, Jan. 25.

Rail service for Saturday:

Trains will run every 20 minutes. Out-of-service trains will run continuously to ensure tracks do not ice over.

Red Line is running from North Springs to Lindbergh Center Stations

Gold Line is running from Doraville to the Airport Stations

Green Line is running from Bankhead to Vine City Stations

Blue Line is running from Indian Creek to H.E. Holmes Stations

GEMA prepares for impacts from winter storm

Georgia Emergency Management held a press conference on Saturday morning to discuss how they are preparing the state for the impacts of the ice storm.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) outlined the steps they are taking to prepare roadways in the state and urged residents to stay off the roads as crews treat the roadways.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced they have opened 16 warming stations at Georgia state parks to provide shelter from the freezing temperatures for those who might lose power or get stranded on the road.

Starting at 6 p.m., officials said residents should get to a location and plan on staying there for 48 hours.

Will you be able to fly out of Atlanta today?

Metro Atlanta and north Georgia are bracing for an ice storm on Saturday that’s expected to start impacting the area later in the evening.

Already, the trickle-down effect from the coming storm is disrupting air travel.

Gov. Kemp instructs state employees in North Georgia to work from home

Governor Brian Kemp posted on the social media platform X that state employees in North Georgia who are not involved in weather response activities should work from home.

State offices in the affected areas are expected to reopen on Tuesday.

With conditions in North Georgia expected to remain potentially hazardous through Monday, I have instructed state employees not involved in weather response activities to work from home if their office is in the blue shaded counties. State offices in these…

Walton County to close certain roads when ice begins

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said they have asked Public Works to close certain roadways when ice begins to form. In the past, officials said the roads usually have many abandoned vehicles whenever the weather involves snow or ice. These roads include:

New Hope Church from Troy Smith to Double Springs, Centerhill Church from Kent Rock to Green Road and Youth/Monroe Road from Ho Hum Hollow Road to Broadnax Mill

Georgia Power suspending disconnections into next week

Georgia Power announced they are suspending service disconnections for all customers until Thursday, Jan. 29.

⚠️ Important Information Regarding Disconnects ⚠️ Severe weather, including the potential for destructive ice and snow, can be a stressful time for our neighbors and disruptive to your lives.



In advance of this weekend's storm, we want to let our customers know that we…

Price gouging protections remain in effect into next week

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said that the state’s price gouging statute will remain in effect until Jan. 29.

The statute pertains to gas, heating fuels and other goods and services.

Residents who believe they are a victim of price gouging can call 404-651-8600 or 1-800-869-1123 or visit consumer.ga.gov.

WINTER STORM: Georgia's Price Gouging Statute will remain in effect until 1/29 & pertains to gas, heating fuels, & other goods & services. Let me be clear — anyone artificially increasing costs on the backs of hardworking Georgians will be held accountable. MORE:…