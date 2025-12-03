Giannis Antetokounmpo scrubs Milwaukee from his social media

Dec. 2, 2025, 3:05 p.m. CT

Giannis Antetokounmpo removed most mentions of the Milwaukee Bucks from his social media accounts following a loss.

The Bucks star changed his profile imagery to his Greek national team uniform and left up only posts related to championships.

Antetokounmpo has previously stated his desire to consistently compete for titles, linking his actions to the team’s struggles.

This is not the first time Antetokounmpo has made significant changes to his social media accounts.

Less than 24 hours after Milwaukee suffered a disappointing loss to the last-place Wizards in Washington D.C. on Dec. 1, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo scrubbed his social media accounts of most mentions of the organization.

This comes after he elected not to speak to a small media contingent following the game.

Across Instagram, Snapchat and X, Antetokounmpo changed his profile imagery to his Greek national team uniforms and his profile description as only “athlete.”

On Instagram the only photos of himself in a Bucks uniform he left up were of the NBA Cup championship in 2024 and the NBA title in 2021. On X, he scrubbed all posts following the 2021 championship.

The decisions made of what to keep up and remove related to the Bucks organization tracks with his oft-stated goals of wanting to continually contend for titles. On media day on Sept. 30, he said:

“Guys, every summer there’s truth. To every report. The same thing I’ve been saying my whole career – I want to be on a team that allows me, gives me a chance to win a championship and wants to compete at a high level.

“I think it’s a disservice to basketball, it’s a disservice just to the game to not want to compete at a high level, to not want your season to end in April. So, it’s pretty much the same. It’s not the first time. I had the same thoughts last year, I had the same thoughts two years ago, I had the same thoughts five years ago – yeah, 2020 – so it’s never gonna change. I want to be among the best, I want to compete with the best, and I want to win another championship and that’s it.”

Therefore, it’s understandable why fans, media and even other general managers, might make a connection between Antetokounmpo’s social-media movements and the team’s poor play to date – the team is 9-13 and he hasn’t been part of a Bucks team that has struggled this badly since early in his career.

He is also coming up on another key offseason after which he’ll be able to sign another max extension in October.

But, it also bears mentioning that this has happened before.

Antetokounmpo outright deleted his Instagram and Twitter (now X) in the hours after Kobe Bryant’s death was announced on Jan. 26, 2020. It took several days for those accounts to reopen.

The Bucks will play the East-leading Detroit Pistons on Dec. 3 at Fiserv Forum.

