Gilberto Mora appears on Borussia Dortmund’s radar, the team that helped Bellingham and Haaland rise before global stardom

The 2026 World Cup may be over, but for Gilberto Mora, a new chapter appears to be just beginning. The 17-year-old Mexican midfielder was one of the tournament’s biggest revelations, and his performances did not go unnoticed, with Borussia Dortmund reportedly showing interest in learning more about his potential.

Gilberto Mora gets heartwarming Jude Bellingham gesture after England-Mexico World Cup thriller

How did Gilberto Mora reach this point?



Although the World Cup was the stage where many fans around the world discovered him, Gilberto Mora’s story began long before that moment.

The Mexican midfielder surprised everyone from a very young age when he made his professional debut with Xolos de Tijuana during the 2024 Apertura tournament at just 15 years old. Shortly after, he made Liga MX history by becoming the youngest player ever to score a goal in the Mexican top flight.

It was that combination of technical ability, confidence, and maturity on the pitch that caught attention during the 2026 World Cup.

Why did Borussia Dortmund become interested in the Mexican talent?



Dortmund’s interest in Gilberto Mora is generating attention not only because of the player himself, but also because of what the German club represents in the development of young footballers.

Over the years, Borussia Dortmund has built an identity around discovering players with tremendous potential, giving them opportunities in one of the most competitive leagues in the world, and helping them prepare for the biggest stages in football.

Jude Bellingham is one of the clearest examples of this path. The English midfielder joined Dortmund in 2020 at just 17 years old after developing at Birmingham City, and he quickly impressed with the personality and maturity he showed while taking on major responsibilities on the field. His growth eventually led him to Real Madrid, where he is now one of the club’s most important players.

Another example is Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker arrived at Dortmund after making a name for himself in Austria and used his time in the Bundesliga to become one of the most dangerous goalscorers in world football. His performances eventually earned him a move to Manchester City, where he continues to build his legacy.

For now, Mora is only beginning to write his own story, and there is still a long way to go before knowing just how far his talent can take him.