Panini America and Gotham FC Launch Multi-Year Partnership

IRVING, TX (July 23, 2026)– Panini America, a subsidiary of the Panini Group, the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles company, announced today a new partnership with Gotham FC, the reigning National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) champions.

This is the first team partnership for Panini since becoming the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the NWSL and NWSLPA earlier this year. The two organizations will collaborate on select marketing initiatives and activations, including last week’s landmark Queens Classic, and Panini will have a presence across multiple Gotham FC touchpoints designed to engage fans.

“We’re proud to partner with Gotham FC, one of the premier franchises in the NWSL,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations at Panini America. “Our team is excited to work with Gotham FC in creating products and experiences that showcase Gotham FC’s athletes and deepen fans’ connection to the club. This partnership also reinforces Panini’s long-standing commitment to soccer and to women’s sports here in the United States and globally.”

Panini is currently the exclusive trading card partner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and the NWSL Players Association (NWSLPA). The company has a storied history in soccer beginning with Serie A going back to Panini’s founding in 1961, being a partner of the FIFA World Cup since 1970 and additional soccer licenses that include U.S. Soccer, USMNT, USWNTPA, La Liga, The English Football League and the Barclays Women’s Super League. Panini also has a strong presence in women’s sports, including the WNBA, WNBPA, multiple university athletic programs and the 3-on-3 basketball league Unrivaled.

“Panini has played an iconic role in how fans connect with sports, and we’re excited to partner with a brand that shares our commitment to growing fandom,” said Alex Chang, chief revenue officer of Gotham FC. “Together, we’ll create innovative experiences that celebrate our players and reward our supporters, whether through exclusive collectibles, interactive matchday activations or original storytelling. This partnership reflects our shared vision of bringing fans closer to the club while continuing to elevate the profile of women’s soccer.”

Gotham FC has captured two of the past three NWSL Championships and are home to some of the world’s top players, including U.S. Women’s National Team stars Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett, Tierna Davidson and Jaedyn Shaw, along with international standouts Esther González, Sam Kerr and Ann-Katrin Berger.