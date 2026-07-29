‘GMA’ Deals & Steals $20 or less

Tory Johnson has exclusive “GMA” Deals & Steals for $20 or less.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as frogg toggs, Magnipros and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 80% off. Find all of Tory Johnson’s Deals & Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.

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Deals $20 or less:

frogg toggs: Cooling Caps and Towels Keep cool and comfortable wherever adventure takes you. Chilly Pro Performance Cooling Cap provides UPF 50+ sun protection that blocks 98% of harmful UV rays, keeping your skin safe under the sun. The cooling fabric and structured brim provide airflow and style, while the hat delivers instant, long-lasting coolness when wet. Simply wet the fabric with water for an instant cool that lasts for hours. The CryoChannel Headband is engineered to retain the optimal amount of water after wringing — about 145% of its dry weight for effective evaporative cooling without the mess. The women’s style features a cutout for your ponytail. Soft, light, packable, and portable, the Chilly Pad PRO is crafted with soft, sturdy microfiber material. Simply wet the ultralight towel with a clean water source, wring out the excess with a squeeze and enjoy the comfort of brushed microfiber gently cooling your skin. Shipping is $5 or free with three or more.

Magnipros: LED Magnifiers Comfortably read for longer periods, especially in the evening. Magnipros’ warm illumination mode helps reduce eye fatigue. Research has shown that warm, yellow-toned light can create a more relaxing visual environment compared to cooler lighting. Combined with a large optical-grade anti-glare lens and high-performance SMD LEDs, the 5X magnifiers deliver bright, even illumination with reduced reflections for clarity. Designed for readers, hobbyists and crafters, styles with the detachable stand provide a comfortable hands-free viewing experience, allowing you to read, knit, sew or work on detailed projects with both hands free. The collapsible design folds flat for easy storage and travel, while the detachable feature lets you switch effortlessly between handheld and hands-free use. Advanced one-touch controls with three stepless color modes and fully adjustable brightness to suit any reading environment. A 6X Handheld Magnifier is also available. Limit one per order. Shipping is $5.95.

No7 Beauty Company: Skin Care Experience the U.K.’s No. 1 skin care brand, loved for 86 years. Reverse and protect with Future Renew’s Peptide Day Serum and the award-winning Defense Shield Lightweight Moisturizer with SPF 50. Peptide Day Serum is clinically proven to reverse visible signs of skin damage. Follow with Future Renew Defense Shield for broad spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays that cause visible skin damage including dryness, fine lines and wrinkles, and uneven texture and skin tone. Named Superior Face Sunscreen by Good Housekeeping, the lightweight formula is nongreasy and fast absorbing, blending seamlessly onto skin with a no-white-cast finish, plus hyaluronic acid for hydration. Limit two per product. Lift & Luminate, HydraLuminous+, and Restore & Renew lines are also available. Free shipping!

LONDONTOWN: Nail and Body Care Achieve the perfect at-home manicure. LONDONTOWN’s clean and effective formulas offer an elevated, luxe experience. Lakur provides high-impact color with moisturizing care. It’s chip-resistant and has a pro-contour brush for effortless application, plus it helps hydrate and strengthen nails with every application. One swipe of the Illuminating Nail Concealers or Perfecting Nail Veils helps conceal imperfections and perfect the look of natural nails with the added benefits of active botanicals, AHAs and LONDONTOWN’s proprietary Florium Complex. Hand and foot care, nail care, and sets are also available. Limit five per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $25.

Pre de Provence: Bath and Body Care Feel the difference with Pre de Provence. The Heritage Collection celebrates the art of timeless French soapmaking: Each fragrance reflects a dedication to quality, simplicity, and authenticity passed down through generations. Richly scented and beautifully made, it honors the French roots of the brand while offering an enduring sense of comfort, elegance and everyday luxury. Hand soap, hand lotion, reed diffusers, hand cream and more in beautiful scents. Inspired by the charm and color of Italian market streets, the Via Mercato Mini Gift Soap Set is a curated collection featuring a variety of beautifully scented mini soaps, each reflecting the warmth, freshness and artistry found in local Italian markets. Refresh and simplify your skin care routine with the Urbana Tea & Tonic Cleansing Skincare Set, thoughtfully curated with a face cleanser, face toner and hydrating face mist, each perfectly sized at 100 ml for convenient daily use or travel. Designed to work individually or together as a complete facial ritual. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $25.

GOSHI: Shower Towels and Sponges Replace your loofah, scrub brush and other exfoliating tools with one exfoliating shower towel. With more than 22,000 positive reviews, Goshi is a fan favorite for a reason. The substantial size makes it easy to clean those harder-to-reach areas like your back, and the unique texture balances exfoliant effectiveness and efficient cleanliness. The exfoliating shower sponge is made with the same woven fibers for that soft and clean feeling, compact in a sponge for a handheld wash. Choose from two-packs of each. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two or more two-packs.

Deals for summer comfort:

alicia adams alpaca: Wraps and Bandanas Layer your look with luxurious, lightweight wraps and scarves. Made with a blend of baby alpaca – one of the rarest and most sought after natural fibers in the world – and silk to add interest without adding bulk. The Derby Wrap features a color-block design, tassel accent and a gentle sheen that catches light. The Positano Wrap features a soft ombré stripe design. Wear as a wrap, scarf, stole, or shawl. Estelle Stars Bandana brings effortless sophistication to any look. Free shipping!

Solve your toughest hair problems and deliver that WOW factor. Whether it’s color protection, frizz control or thicker, fuller hair, these first-of-their-kind formulas have changed the hair game and have been honored with over 125 major beauty awards. Insta-WOW Dry Shampoo removes up to 95% of oil for a shampoo-grade clean with no white cast, no clumping and no buildup. Designed to leave color light, bright and glossy. Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is a powerful, ultra-moisturizing and anti-frizz treatment that keeps hair glassy-smooth, straight and frizz-resistant through three to four shampoos (and against the worst humidity). Other options include Color Security Shampoo, Root Cover Up and more. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $6.95.

Tired of searching for lids for your containers? Zip Tops’ durable one-piece construction allows them to stand up, stay open and zip shut without any extra pieces. Store leftovers, meal prep, organize, protect your toiletries when traveling, transport pet treats and more. The microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe design is good for you and good for the planet. Choose from three- and eight-piece sets to fit any need and make an easy swap for reusable containers, which can also save thousands of plastic bags. Limit three sets per order. Shipping is $6.99 in the contiguous United States.

ProsourceFit: Fitness Gear Fill the gaps in your home fitness setup with ProsourceFit. Whether you’re a parent setting up a space for your kids to play safely, someone just getting back into fitness or a consistent home gym user looking to upgrade equipment, ProsourceFit does it all. This assortment spans recovery tools like the acupressure mat, movement accessories like ankle weights and resistance bands, exercise mats for yoga, pilates, and floor work, and even kids’ foam play tiles. The Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set activates pressure points along your body’s meridian lines, stimulating and promoting healing for pain relief and muscle relaxation boasts more than 52,000 positive reviews. With more than 21,000 reviews, the Tri-Fold Exercise Mat is convenient, portable and supportive. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $35.

Give your pet a cooler, more comfortable place to relax. Green Pet’s Cool Pet Pad, with more than 12,000 positive reviews, is a pressure-activated cooling mat that provides instant relief – no water, refrigeration or electricity required. Designed for indoor use or shaded areas for cooling comfort wherever your pet relaxes, from home and crates to hotels and RVs. The cooling gel begins working once your pet lies down, providing up to three hours of cooling comfort and automatically recharges after 15–20 minutes of non-use. Lightweight and folds easily for travel and storage, plus a durable, easy-to-clean surface. Choose from fun Disney designs! Shipping is $9.99 in the contiguous US.