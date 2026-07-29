‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3, Episode 6 Recap: Mistakes Were Made

Yet so much can go wrong here. Vhagar could return. The valuable queen dowager could fall into enemy hands. Alicent could also simply refuse not to murder her own son, and then what? Frankly, it’s hard to imagine Rhaenyra making good on her implied threat, even in her diminished mental condition.

Her primary rival at the moment is Prince Daeron, the boy Ormund would make king … although no one has come flocking to his banner yet. The moment he is left alone with his uncle Gwayne, Daeron lets him know he finds his sexist, snobbish, treacherous mentor Lord Hightower repulsive.

“You know what he is!” Daeron says, angry with Gwayne for riding away with Criston and leaving him with a man they both know is a monster in disguise. If Gwayne leaves again, and if Daeron refuses to be Ormund’s puppet king, there will be no one to protect him. All the prince can do is pine for the mother he never truly knew.

Daeron’s brother Aemond One-Eye has been nursed back to health by the witch Alys Rivers. Alys believes his dragon, Vhagar, flew away to help keep him hidden while he recuperated, and she convinces Aemond not to leave. Fresh from killing a stableboy who recognizes Aemond, Alys presents him with a clutch of five dragon eggs that have been hidden in Harrenhal for a century.

She also offers him herself. “I will be the Lady of the Water,” she says (the capitalization is audible), “and you will be the dragon lord by my side.” Their touch warms the dragon eggs as they kiss with surprising carefulness.

They are not the only people in Westeros to make a perhaps ill-advised love connection in this episode. Weary from her continuing hunt for Vhagar, the dragon rider Baela Targaryen bonds with her uncle Alyn of Hull over their distant, violent fathers. Then she gets up and kisses him, with more brazen heat than Alys and Aemond do. It’s hard to see whatever is happening here sitting well with Alyn’s dragon-riding kid brother, Addam, who all but proposed to elope with Baela last time we saw them together.