What to Know About the Citizenship Lists Trump Wants to Create

President Trump is seeking to create state-by-state citizenship lists, saying they are necessary to block noncitizens from voting, a virtually nonexistent issue that the president has described as widespread despite his own administration’s inability to substantiate the claim.

“I think this will help a lot with elections,” Mr. Trump said in March before signing an executive order directing the Department of Homeland Security to create a list of citizens in each state that could be used to help determine voter eligibility.

Mr. Trump has been pursuing similar policies since his first term. In 2019, he called on the government to compile citizenship data after a failed attempt to include a citizenship question in the 2020 census.

More recently, the president has championed a strict voter identification bill, now stalled in the Senate, which called on states to use federal databases to identify noncitizens.