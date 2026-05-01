We have exclusive “GMA” Deals & Steals celebrating AANHPI-owned small businesses.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Forme, Sock Candy and more. The deals start at just $6.50 and are up to 52% off. Find all of Tory’s Deals & Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and GoodMorningAmerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Forme: Posture Correcting Activewear

Transform your posture, recovery and back health in Forme. Driven by science, this assortment of bras, leggings and more is engineered to improve appearance, recovery and musculoskeletal health. The bras train your body to develop muscle memory that allows you to walk, sit, stand and even sleep with great posture, breathe more deeply, and recover quickly without conscious effort. Fun fact: Taylor Swift wore a Forme posture-correcting bra while rehearsing for The Eras Tour. The patented multi-panel high-rise waistband technology in the leggings boosts muscle memory in the core, glutes, and spine for instant alignment, stability, support and pain relief. They’re comfortable, supportive and flattering. Tees are made with dual layers of wearable technology to improve your alignment, enhance physical function, eliminate pain and boost athletic recovery. Socks target arch, balance, mobility and ankle support. Limit eight items per order. Shipping is $12.



Sock Candy: Fashion Socks Transform any outfit from bland to thrilling with a pair of Sock Candy socks. Sock Candy designs one-of-a-kind fashion socks featuring whimsical prints, bold colors and quirky combinations. The signature sheer socks are funky, yet elegant, with unprecedented detail on sheer fabric that’s surprisingly durable. From bold colors and prints to sweet and feminine florals, dress up the socks with sandals and heels, or wear them everyday with loafers and sneakers. Limit 12 per order. Shipping is $6 or free over $90.



Using patented Activated Edathamil, LIVFRESH cleans teeth and heals gums on a molecular level, providing results close to a professional cleaning every time you brush. The founder’s father suffered from plaque, tartar, gum bleeding and bad breath. After solving his own tooth and gum issues alongside his close friend and chief scientist, LIVFRESH was developed. Nearly three million tubes of LIVFRESH have been sold to date. Using 100% edible ingredients, LIVFRESH toothpaste is safe for all ages. The best selling Wintergreen Gel Toothpaste pairs well with their Coconut Teeth Whitening Strips to whiten teeth with little to no sensitivity. Whitening strips blend both the natural process of oil pulling with hydrogen peroxide to safely and effectively release oxygen and hydroxyl free radicals for a brighter, whiter smile in as soon as 14 days. Mouthwash is also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.



Let nature transform your hair. SHAZ & KIKS holistic scalp and hair care balances, nourishes and strengthens for a healthy, thriving hair ecosystem. Powered by ayurveda, these are time-tested, plant-rich formulas that deeply nourish from within. The bestselling Rice+Chai Dry Shampoo Mist is scalp-healthy dry shampoo that absorbs excess oil without clogging follicles or causing buildup, so you can go longer between washes without compromising scalp health. Ultra Hydrating Turmeric Shampoo is a water-activated daily ayurvedic shampoo to soothe a dry scalp and deliver deep hydration from the inside out, four times more concentrated than liquid shampoo. Scrub, conditioner, pre-wash treatment and anti-breakage serum are also available. Limit two per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $65.



Blume: Skin Care and Cosmetics Normalize acne, spots, and scars, and treat with products that actually work, made with ingredients you can trust. Sisters Bunny and Taran Ghatrora started Blume out of their parents’ basement after feeling like they couldn’t find skin care that actually addressed their acne and real skin concerns without making them feel ashamed. The Meltdown Acne Line is formulated with an oil that clears acne and ingredients to hydrate and nourish your skin, while also treating it so you can get the results you’re looking for, without damaging. Build your routine with Balancing Gel Cleanser, Gel Cream with Ceramides, and Oil. Superbalm Tripeptide-1 Lip Balm, serum and toner are also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.

