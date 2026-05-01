Stefon Diggs denies making vulgar Cardi B ‘worst decision’ comment

NFL free agent receiver Stefon Diggs fiercely denied a claim that he said dating his ex-girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, was his worst decision in an Instagram comment on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old All-Pro, who was released by the Patriots this offseason after reaching Super Bowl 2026, responded in the comments of a post by EntertainmentSA, a website in South Africa, which shared a screengrab of Diggs allegedly going off about his personal life on his Instagram Story.

The screengrab read: “The wrong decision I made recently… Falling in love with a whore with 3 kids. Brought bad luck to life, business, endorsements & partners. Stained my status.”

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend the game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks during Round 2 Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2025 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NBAE via Getty Images

Diggs’ Instagram Story did not show that post as of Thursday afternoon.

“lol I would never say no goofy ass s–t like this,” Diggs commented on the post. “Nor would I speak on the mother of my kid like that, stop lying to the internet for clicks for your page disappear.”

Diggs, who has multiple children with different women, and Cardi welcomed their son last November.

Cardi shares three children with her estranged husband, rapper Offset: daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 1, and a 4-year-old son Wave.

Stefon Diggs commented on a post by EntertainmentSA that claimed he went off about Cardi B and his personal life on his Instagram Story. Instagram/EntertainmentSA

The ESA Instagram pinned Diggs’ reply to the top of the comments section.

Cardi and Diggs, who made their relationship Instagram official last June, split sometime before this year’s Super Bowl on Feb. 8, when the Seahawks beat the Patriots, 29-13.

Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots participates in drills during practice prior to Super Bowl LX at Stanford Stadium on February 5, 2026 in Stanford, California. Getty Images

Cardi attended the big game, and was in Bad Bunny’s halftime show, dancing in the background among other stars.

The pair reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram after Super Bowl 2026, which was played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

After that, Cardi said she wasn’t “f—ing” with Diggs during her concert in Los Angeles on Feb. 15.

Cardi B performs in concert on her Little Miss Drama tour on March 28, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. WireImage

They sparked reunion rumors when Diggs attended Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. with his mother and brother on April 8.

Diggs also was seen attending the “Magnet” rapper’s afterparty at Throw Social.

The four-time Pro Bowler was released by the Patriots in March after one season, despite signing a three-year, $69 million contract last spring.

He tallied 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots pose for a portrait after the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Getty Images

His release by New England came as he faces charges of strangulation in an alleged pay dispute with his former chef.

The woman claimed Diggs slapped and choked her until she began blacking out on Dec. 2 in his Dedham home, a police report obtained by The Post showed.

Diggs pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation and other criminal charges during a court appearance in Dedham, Mass. in February after the Super Bowl.

New England’s decision to release Diggs was purely financially motivated, according to NFL Network.

Diggs’ trial is scheduled to begin Monday, May 4, per court records.