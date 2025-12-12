Gov. Moore announces second round of ENOUGH Act program funding

AND KATE, WHAT ELSE CAN YOU TELL US? WELL, THIS IS THE SECOND YEAR OF WHAT’S CALLED THE ENOUGH ACT PROGRAM, AND THESE ARE COMPETITIVE GRANTS. AND WE ARE HERE IN WAVERLY BECAUSE THE Y IN CENTRAL MARYLAND GOT ONE OF THESE GRANTS FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW. THIS IS A GREAT DAY. MARYLAND’S DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR, WES MOORE, HEADLINED THE MULTIMILLION DOLLAR ANNOUNCEMENT EVENT THURSDAY INSIDE THE GYM AT THE Y IN WAVERLY. THIS IS MY THIS IS MY HOME Y. I MEAN, I SWEAT A LOT UPSTAIRS. THE AUDIENCE OF ELECTED, APPOINTED AND COMMUNITY LEADERS FROM ACROSS THE STATE CELEBRATED THE SECOND ROUND OF ENOUGH FUNDING IN THE SECOND YEAR OF THE GROUNDBREAKING PROGRAM, $19.5 MILLION IN COMPETITIVE GRANTS AWARDED TO 28 COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS FROM 12 DIFFERENT COUNTIES TO ADDRESS THE ROOT CAUSES OF CHILDHOOD POVERTY. ENOUGH IS NOT JUST A GRANT PROGRAM. IT’S TRANSFORMING COMMUNITIES BY LETTING THE COMMUNITIES TAKE THE LEAD. THAT’S WHAT MAKES THIS UNIQUE AND POWERFUL. THE GOVERNOR CALLED THE RECIPIENTS PROBLEM SOLVERS AND HAILED SUCCESS FROM ROUND ONE, 13.1 MILLION AWARDED TO 27 COMMUNITY GROUPS FROM PARK HEIGHTS TO HAGERSTOWN TO CHERRY HILL. WE’RE CHERRY HILL STRONG HAS USED ENOUGH TO ENROLL OVER 150 STUDENTS IN MATH TUTORING AT UMBC, GIVING THEM THE PROSPECTS TO A BETTER LIFE AND A BETTER FUTURE. AS HE PUMPED UP THE CROWD, THE GOVERNOR ALSO DELIVERED A POLICY SPEECH, DRAWING A SHARP CONTRAST BETWEEN HIS ADMINISTRATION AND THE REPUBLICAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IN MARYLAND. WE’RE DOUBLING DOWN. ENOUGH WILL BECOME THE NATIONAL STANDARD. THE MAJORITY OF LAST YEAR’S AWARDEES GOT GRANTS THIS YEAR. TWO, LIKE THE Y IN CENTRAL MARYLAND, AS WE MENTIONED, AND ABOUT $1.5 MILLION IN THIS GRANT FUNDING COMES FROM PRIVATE. PRIVATE, PHILANTHROPIC DONORS. REPORTING LIVE TO
Gov. Wes Moore announces second round of ENOUGH Act funding to address childhood poverty
Updated: 4:18 PM EST Dec 11, 2025
Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday announced nearly $20 million to address the root cause of concentrated and childhood poverty in Maryland’s most marginalized communities.The announcement, which came inside the gym at the Y in Waverly, marks the second year of the ENOUGH Act program.The act includes competitive grants, and the Y in Waverly received one for the second year in a row.”This is my home Y,” Moore said. “I mean, I sweat a lot upstairs.”The audience of elected, appointed and community leaders from across the state celebrated the second round of funding in the second year of the groundbreaking program.In total, there is $19.5 million awarded to 28 community organizations across 12 Maryland counties, according to the governor’s office.”ENOUGH is not just a grant program. It’s transforming communities by letting the communities take the need. That’s what makes this unique and powerful,” Moore said.Moore called recipients “problem solvers,” hailing success from the first round that saw $13.1 million awarded to 27 community groups from Park Heights to Hagerstown to Cherry Hill.”Cherry Hill Strong has enrolled over 150 students in math tutoring at UMBC, giving them prospects to a better life and a better future,” Moore said.As Moore pumped up the crowd, he also delivered a policy speech, drawing sharp contrasts between his administration and the Trump administration.”In Maryland, we are doubling down,” Moore said. “ENOUGH will become the national standard.”The majority of last year’s awardees got grants this year, too — including the Y in Central Maryland. Around $1.5 million in ENOUGH funding comes from private-sector philanthropy.
