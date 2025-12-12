Gov. Moore announces second round of ENOUGH Act program funding

Gov. Wes Moore announces second round of ENOUGH Act funding to address childhood poverty

Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday announced nearly $20 million to address the root cause of concentrated and childhood poverty in Maryland’s most marginalized communities.The announcement, which came inside the gym at the Y in Waverly, marks the second year of the ENOUGH Act program.The act includes competitive grants, and the Y in Waverly received one for the second year in a row.”This is my home Y,” Moore said. “I mean, I sweat a lot upstairs.”The audience of elected, appointed and community leaders from across the state celebrated the second round of funding in the second year of the groundbreaking program.In total, there is $19.5 million awarded to 28 community organizations across 12 Maryland counties, according to the governor’s office.”ENOUGH is not just a grant program. It’s transforming communities by letting the communities take the need. That’s what makes this unique and powerful,” Moore said.Moore called recipients “problem solvers,” hailing success from the first round that saw $13.1 million awarded to 27 community groups from Park Heights to Hagerstown to Cherry Hill.”Cherry Hill Strong has enrolled over 150 students in math tutoring at UMBC, giving them prospects to a better life and a better future,” Moore said.As Moore pumped up the crowd, he also delivered a policy speech, drawing sharp contrasts between his administration and the Trump administration.”In Maryland, we are doubling down,” Moore said. “ENOUGH will become the national standard.”The majority of last year’s awardees got grants this year, too — including the Y in Central Maryland. Around $1.5 million in ENOUGH funding comes from private-sector philanthropy.

