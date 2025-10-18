Green Card Update Issued for Applicants

The U.S. State Department has released its November 2025 visa bulletin, revealing very little change for green card applicants hoping to take the next step toward becoming lawful permanent residents.

Why It Matters

The U.S. State Department’s Visa Bulletin is the central document guiding hopeful immigrants and their families through the green card process.

Changes to the bulletin determine when applicants can take critical steps in their pursuit of lawful permanent residency. For millions following the U.S. immigration system, the speed or stalling of visa cut-off dates can mean the difference between months or years of waiting.

The update provides guidance on when they may be eligible to adjust their immigration status, typically based on the priority date established when an employer or family member filed a sponsorship petition.

What To Know

The bulletin contains two charts: “Final Action Date” (FAD) or “Dates for Filing” (DOF). If an applicant’s priority date is earlier than the DOF, they can file a Form I‑485 for adjustment of status. If it is earlier than the FAD, then a visa number is available, and a case could be approved.

While the dates in many categories remained stagnant, changes between October and November include:

FAD F2B (Unmarried Sons/Daughters of Permanent Residents ) India moved by nine days from November 22, 2016, to December 1, 2016.

FAD F3 (Married Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens ) Mexico moved from April 15, 2001, to May 1, 2001.

DOF F1 (Unmarried Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens ) Mexico moved from October 8, 2006, to March 1, 2007.

DOF F2A (Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents ) China, India, Mexico, Philippines moved by a month from September 22, 2025, to October 22, 2025

DOF F2B (Unmarried Sons/Daughters of Permanent Residents) China, India, moved from January 1, 2017, to March 8, 2017. Mexico moved from December 15, 2008, to May 15, 2009.

The FADs and DOFs for all employment-based categories remain static between the October and November updates.

What People Are Saying

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) says on its website: “A visa must be available before you can take one of the final steps in the process of becoming a lawful permanent resident. Because more prospective immigrants want lawful permanent residency than the limited numbers of immigrant visas allow, not everyone can immediately get an immigrant visa. How long you must wait depends on your priority date, preference category, and the country to which the visa will be charged.

“If the demand for immigrant visas is more than the supply for a particular category and country of chargeability, DOS considers the category and country ‘oversubscribed’ and must impose a cut-off date to keep the allocation of visas within the statutory limits.”

What Happens Next

The visa bulletin offers essential guidance for navigating the U.S. immigration process. The December 2025 Visa Bulletin is anticipated to be released near the middle of November.