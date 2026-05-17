Grown Ups 3 Sequel With Adam Sandler Officially Announced

Over 13 years later, it’s official: Adam Sandler and his friends will reunite once again for Grown Ups 3.

When Grown Ups came out in 2010, the comedy introduced the world to five childhood friends played by Chris Rock, Kevin James, David Spade, Rob Schneider, and Sandler. After 30 years apart, the pals get together over the July 4 weekend, bringing their wives (portrayed by Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello, Joyce Van Patten, and Salma Hayek) and kids along for the ride.

The 2013 sequel Grown Ups 2 brought the old friends together again when Sandler’s character, Lenny, moves back to their hometown. The fivesome navigate old and new rivals alike — including one massive deer.

What will the group face in Grown Ups 3, helmed by Happy Gilmore 2 director Kyle Newacheck? Keep reading to learn everything there is to know.

When will Grown Ups 3 be released on Netflix?

The reunion date for these grown-ups hasn’t been revealed just yet, but stay tuned to Tudum to find out.

Who is in the cast of Grown Ups 3?

The cast of Grown Ups 3 has not yet been announced.

Who has previously appeared in Grown Ups films?

Between Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, the franchise boasts a who’s who of funny people and frequent Sandler collaborators, including: Sander, James, Rock, Spade, Schneider, Rudolph, Bello, Van Patten, Hayek, Dennis Dugan, Nick Swardson, Taylor Lautner, Steve Buscemi, Jackie Sandler, and Oliver Hudson.

Who is behind Grown Ups 3?

Sandler and Tim Herlihy are co-writers, after penning Grown Ups 2 together — as well as Happy Gilmore 2, Hubie Halloween, and more. Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Jack Giarraputo, and Herlihy are producers; Kevin Grady and Judit Maull are executive producers. Newacheck is the director.

What other Adam Sandler movies can I watch on Netflix in the meantime?

Grown Ups 3 is not the first Sandler classic getting a fresh installment: Happy Gilmore 2 debuted in July 2025, close to 20 years after the original. In April, Sandler’s Happy Madison produced Roommates. Keep the laughs going with Just Go with It, The Week Of, Murder Mystery, and Murder Mystery 2; comedy specials Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh and Adam Sandler: Love You; plus Hubie Halloween, Sandy Wexler, The Ridiculous 6, and You Are So Not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah. If you’re looking for something more serious, Sandler delivers immersive turns in Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly and The Meyerowitz Stories, as well as the 2022 basketball drama Hustle.

Thankfully, Netflix has new and well-loved Sandler flicks to tide you over until Grown Ups 3 is released.