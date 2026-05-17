Mets reliever Luke Weaver has ‘fond memories’ of Yankees tenure

In his last experience facing the Yankees’ best hitter in a major league game, Luke Weaver was schooled on proper etiquette.

Then pitching for the Reds in 2023, Weaver caught flak from Aaron Judge for not acknowledging him with a head nod when Judge came to bat for the Yankees.

The two were teammates in the Cape Cod League as collegiate players.

“We hadn’t seen each other in quite a bit,” the Mets reliever said Friday before the Yankees beat the Mets 5-2 at Citi Field. “Aaron Judge was at the plate, and I was in a bit of a trying season, so I needed all the energy I could muster. We had a laugh about it, and he made it a big deal, but in a light, kind-hearted way.”

Weaver spent the past two seasons as Judge’s teammate but has reverted to wearing an opposing uniform. He entered Friday with a 4.15 ERA in 17 appearances for the Mets this season.





New York Mets relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) gestures after retiring the side against the Tigers. Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Mets signed Weaver to a two-year contract worth $20 million last winter after he received limited interest from the Yankees following a rough final stretch with the club.

“There was some light communication, I think respectful communication and just like staying in touch,” Weaver said. “But I think they were wanting to go in a different direction, and so there wasn’t anything major in our discussions about returning.”







New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a single during the third inning during the Subway Series at Citi Field on Friday, May 15, 2026. JASON SZENES FOR THE NEW YORK POST

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Weaver, who pitched to a 9.64 ERA last September before he had two ugly postseason outings in three appearances, said he holds no animosity toward the Yankees for wanting to move on from him.

“I have a lot of great, fond memories,” said Weaver, who pitched for the Yankees in the 2024 World Series. “For me individually down the stretch, it didn’t quite click the way it did the year before. Circumstances change and roles change and obviously results sometimes change.”

Manager Carlos Mendoza is expected to use Huascar Brazobán to pitch in the opener’s role Saturday, with David Peterson in a bulk relief role. Brazobán served as the opener Sunday in Arizona and allowed two earned runs over one inning.

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The Mets held a moment of silence for former Yankees radio voice John Sterling, who died last week.