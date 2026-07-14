Halo’s Project Ekur Has Been Canceled

A new report confirms that Halo Studios’ upcoming Halo multiplayer title, Project Ekur, has been canceled.

There have been many news reports and rumors circulating about the Halo franchise recently, particularly concerning remakes. After the successful remake of the first game, it appears that remakes for Halo 2 and Halo 3 are also in development. Players have been eager to learn about new installments in the series, but it seems that a new multiplayer-focused game will not be released.

Halo’s Project Ekur is ‘100%’ No Longer in Development

The initial report regarding the cancellation of Halo’s Project Ekur came from a well-known member of the community, Rebs Gaming. This report was then confirmed by Jez Corden, who, in his latest article for WindowsCentral, stated, “Halo Studios was working on a multiplayer title known as Project Ekur, which has been canceled. I’ve verified that as 100% true.” No further details about the nature of the canceled project were disclosed.

Recent reports from Rebs Gaming revealed that Project Ekur was one of the new projects from the Halo franchise. It seems that after the cancellation of battle royale mode for Halo Infinite, Certain Affinity, the developer of Project Tatanka, was given the go-ahead to prototype Project Ekur to see how Halo would unfold in Unreal Engine 5. There were two goals in mind: whether Slipspace and Blam assets can be moved to UE 5 and whether the engine can provide the Halo feel.

The game seemingly had extraction elements, but Halo 5 Warzone was looked at as a ‘conceptual foundation’. Certain Affinity was also offering playable Spartans and Elites with full customization. However, additional information from another source raised the question of whether Project Ekur was a traditional multiplayer game, a new experience, or both.

What are your thoughts on Halo Studios’ upcoming multiplayer title, Project Ekur, being canceled? Leave your thoughts down in the comments, and join the official Insider Gaming Discord server.

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