Is Star City the Year’s Best TV Romance?

Alice Englert, Star City Apple TV

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Star City, “The Wolves.”]

Between the swoony and sexy fourth season of Bridgerton and the addictive college hockey romance hit that is Off Campus, TV romance fans have been well fed in 2026. And yet if fans of the genre are hesitant to expand their palates and try something a little out of the box, they might be missing out. Over the course of the past month, I found myself asking an unexpected question: Is the best romance on TV this year on an alt-history space show set in the late 1960s and early 1970s in the Soviet Union? After Star City‘s intense, wild finale, the answer is… yes. Because honestly, have you even loved somebody if you haven’t hijacked a descent module from a Soviet space station and crash-landed on Earth to save their life?

We actually should have been prepared for this all along. In the premiere episode of Star City — a spin-off of Apple TV’s For All Mankind in which we watch the space race from the side of the alt-history victors, the Soviets — viewers are immediately tossed into one of the romance genre’s tried-and-true tropes. Literal minutes after landing back on Earth after becoming the first woman to walk on the moon, and therefore the most famous woman in the country, cosmonaut Anastasia Belikova (Alice Englert) is hauled into the back of a truck, reprimanded for going off script in her lunar address, and informed by a government rep that she “cannot be the example for Soviet womanhood as a single woman.” She’ll be getting married by the end of her upcoming press tour, and they already have the man picked out — her fellow cosmonaut Sasha Polivanov (Solly McLeod).

The two couldn’t be more different. He’s an outspoken playboy currently railing his best friend’s wife who doesn’t even seem to take his position as a cosmonaut all that seriously. She is awkward and reserved; he calls her “strange” and “an automaton.” But both are extremely aware that they have no choice in this situation. It’s the “marriage of convenience” plot that has made for many a successful romance story, paired with the bleak, bittersweet tone that permeates all of Star City. Much like Sasha and Stasia, this feels like an impossible pairing, and yet it becomes the linchpin of the season — and, not surprisingly, the heart of the show.

From here on out, Star City stays pretty close to the tentpoles of this trope without ever telling on itself or cheating on its own unique tone. As Sasha and Stasia’s story plays out, it never feels melodramatic or over the top — well, until it needs to — and it never screams, “You’re watching a legitimate romance story over here,” lest the show scare off some of its fanbase. It’s perfectly calibrated, and Englert and McLeod’s performances thread that needle expertly, too.

Solly McLeod, Star City Apple TV

In a wise move, instead of beginning with real animosity between them, from the jump our betrothed cosmonauts seem like two people who realize they are in this together. They might not have much in common, but they’re going to need one another. By the second episode, “A Bear on a Chain,” Stasia feels able to open up to Sasha about how badly she wants go back into space and how overwhelming and suffocating her life on Earth is now. Sasha could easily ignore her or laugh it off, but instead he seems moved; he helps her sneak out for a night on the town and gives her a moment to breathe. Even on their wedding day, when both of them look like hostages — which, honestly, they are — Sasha tells her that they don’t have to go through with it. They both know this is an impossible offer; they have been ordered to marry, and no one in the Soviet Union disobeys orders. But the kindness of the gesture isn’t lost on Stasia, nor is it lost the audience.

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The characters slowly become allies and, perhaps, friends. When Sasha explains that he’s going up on a lunar mission that is overly dangerous and unsafe, Stasia might joke that she’s “too young for a second husband,” but it’s only a poor attempt to mask her real concern — concern that Sasha can clearly feel. One of Star City‘s greatest strengths is its economy and efficiency with dialogue. There are no big monologues, not even in this complex pairing, but McLeod and Englert each do so much with a look that you always know exactly how they’re feeling. Their inner monologues are jumping off the screen. They each have the power to break your heart with a small tweak to a facial expression.

The big turn for our married cosmonauts happens at the end of Episode 4, “Dark Forest,” when Stasia has finally gotten confirmation that her superiors will never let her go back into space because she is too important to put into such a dangerous situation. While off on one of her mandatory speaking engagements, she spirals, winding up drunk at a lake with a bunch of nerdy teachers, and Sasha is called in to come collect her. He’s angry he was pulled away to deal with this and to find her in such a state, and Stasia is heartbroken. This fight is really the first time they’ve shown any level of true passion toward one another, albeit angry and frustrated passion, and as soon as this fight begins, any fan of romance who knows anything knows that they are totally going to make out. And they totally do. It is so good.

In another perfectly calibrated move, when husband and wife wake up in bed together for the first time in the following episode, “Bite Your Elbow,” the show again avoids any big melodramatic speeches. Instead, it’s quiet and intimate as they take each other in. It’s still a little awkward, but each of their faces swirls with the same blend of happiness and confusion as to what the other might think about what happened between them. The tragic blow comes when Sasha reveals that he’s headed out on a mission that very day and will be gone for nine months. (The audience knows that he’s off on a secret, illegal, and highly dangerous mission to Venus, but he is not allowed to tell Stasia.) The scene is heartbreaking. Stasia, again, instead of showing vulnerability, immediately moves to anger. When Sasha makes a sincere attempt to offer comfort, knowing she must be upset both that he is leaving and that he is once again going to space when she can’t, she meets it with a scathing dig about how he’ll find “another whore” to sleep with when he gets back. We’ve met Stasia’s father, and we know she has never actually been loved by anyone in her life before, so her trying to preempt heartbreak like this is a perfect character beat. Sasha, too, gets a great beat as the camera stays on his face as he walks to the door. He says nothing but also everything — he doesn’t want to leave her this way.

It’s not long before we learn what he decides to do in that moment: He writes her a letter to say everything he wants to but can’t. This letter! This letter. If up until this point you didn’t see the romance in this pairing, this letter will change your mind. When we finally hear this letter at the end of Episode 5, all I could think was that Sasha Polivanov is like some 1970s cosmonaut version of Captain Wentworth from Jane Austen’s masterpiece on yearning, Persuasion. I never knew I could dream this big! Sasha’s letter, with sentiments like, “I had no one to write to [before], but now it seems I do,” and “I’m sorry… for not giving us the chance to see what this could have become,” and “You deserve better,” and “I hope you are able to breathe again,” packs an emotional punch just as big as Wentworth’s “I am half agony, half hope,” an all-timer of a romantic letter that has been making people swoon for centuries. Once again, Star City is pulling out all the romance stops, but with that twinge of bleakness that makes the romance blend into the overall story. We are all left bereft.

And then we are bereft again when, because of a confluence of cursed events, it looks like Sasha dies in an explosion on the way to Venus. After KGB antagonist Colonel Raskova (Anna Maxwell Martin) learns not just of the unsanctioned mission but that that Soviet traitor, Valya Miranov (Adam Nagaitis), is one of the cosmonauts on that mission, she puts an end to it by ordering that the ship be depressurized.

Only after all of this, at the lowest point in Stasia and Sasha’s story, does Star City decide to pull out some well-timed soap opera-level drama. Because of the way this story has slowly been built, hitting this wild crescendo comes at exactly the right moment: Sasha is alive. The ship didn’t explode, against all odds (and thanks to a sacrifice from Valya), and after voicing the sentiment that he has been missing Stasia every day of these nine months trapped in space (still not beating the Wentworth comparison), Sasha and his comrade Lakshmi Chadha (Priya Kansara) are on their way back to Earth. And only three people know, including Stasia — who, thanks to some much-needed Soviet PR, is currently up on the Soviet space station! It is she who gets to reach out to Sasha’s ship, Venera 7. After nine months believing him dead, she gets to hear his voice.

Anna Maxwell Martin, Star City Apple TV

And yet the reunion is unbelievably bittersweet. If Venera lands in the Soviet Union as it is supposed to, Sasha and Lakshmi will be killed on sight; they aren’t supposed to be alive. Those in the know concoct a plan to reconfigure Venera‘s entry trajectory and have them land just over the border in Finland. They will be safe, but they will be on the other side of the Iron Curtain, never able to return. Sasha and Stasia know this means they will most likely never see each other again. The fear and sadness and pain in Sasha’s voice when he quietly asks, “Am I… am I ever going to see you again, Stasia?” is so visceral. McLeod is so good in this scene. Stasia tells him not to think about that right now. There is no other option.

Just as they are grappling with that inevitability, there’s another wrinkle. In a truly bananas ending, Raskova, who has learned the ship will be landing in Finland and has kept that information to herself to one-up her superior and prove her worth, fires a missile on the Venera capsule as it returns to the atmosphere, knocking it off course, forcing it to land near the border but on the Soviet side. In a mad dash, Sasha and Lakshmi, who have been in a state of zero gravity for nine months and can barely move their legs, make a (very slow) run for the Finnish border, for freedom. Raskova and her troops chase after them.

And then! Just when you think things can’t get any wilder, Stasia sees where Sasha has landed, knows they will need help escaping, and realizes that the space station is orbiting at just the right location for her to hop into the descent module and go down to Earth to assist him, protect him, who knows — all she knows is that she has to do something. So our girl gets on that ship, committing copious illegal acts, and goes down to save her man. She lands 20 kilometers away from the border, gets to a truck, and drives right into the field where Sasha and Lakshmi are being shot at by Soviets with absolutely terrible aim. Stasia pulls the truck right in front of our two cosmonauts on the run and then puts her body in front of them, too. She is the most famous woman in the country; they will not want to kill her.

Is this the best plan? No! Could she have probably also made it over the border? Yes! But this was all very last minute and lives are on the line, OK? She screams for Sasha to run, but when he sees it’s her, he gets Lakshmi, who has been shot, across to Finland and then turns back. He cannot bear to walk away from Stasia and leave her to be arrested and tortured. Will Sasha, who is supposed to be dead, also be arrested and tortured and maybe killed? Yes. But it doesn’t matter. He loves Stasia and he won’t leave her. The only solace in such a bittersweet ending is that in For All Mankind‘s fifth season, we were introduced to a beloved former cosmonaut with the last name Polivanov, and many signs point to him being the child of Stasia and Sasha, but there is no confirmation on that. And if Star City’s first season has taught us anything, it’s that there are rarely happy endings for anyone.

Is this finale ridiculous and impossible? Yes. Is it full of really, really rash decisions from our cosmonaut couple? Yes. But you know what else is ridiculous and impossible and makes people do stupid things? Love. Love does that. I’m sorry, but this show can purport to be a somber, dark period piece about espionage and paranoia all it wants. After what befalls Stasia and Sasha, Star City can’t hide that it’s also about as romantic as television gets.

Season 1 of Star City is now streaming on Apple TV.