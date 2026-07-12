Tracy Austin predicts what is going to happen to Coco Gauff when she returns to Wimbledon next year

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Coco Gauff produced her best ever result at Wimbledon this year.

Gauff beat the likes of Jessica Pegula and Belinda Bencic en route to the Wimbledon semi-finals, having previously not been past the fourth round.

The American was within touching distance of the final, but Gauff was unable to convert her match point against Karolina Muchova.

Following Gauff’s Wimbledon exit, former world number one Tracy Austin has revealed what she thinks could happen when her compatriot returns to SW19 in years to come.

Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images

Tracy Austin suggests what could happen to Coco Gauff at Wimbledon in the future

Austin spoke about Gauff ahead of the Wimbledon final, where Linda Noskova beat Muchova, after being asked who she thinks has adapted to the grass the most this year.

Gauff made her breakthrough at Wimbledon when she was just 15 years old, but was on a four-match losing streak on grass coming into this year’s tournament.

When asked about which player she thinks has adapted the most to grass this year, Austin named Gauff and suggested that she could follow similar routes to Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza, both of whom won Wimbledon titles in their careers.

How long will it take for Coco Gauff to complete the career Grand Slam? Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

“I think it’s Coco Gauff,” Austin answered live on the BBC. “She got to the fourth round as a 15 year old and we thought that she was going to have no problems on grass, getting to semis and finals and possibly even winning it by now.

“But Coco had never been past the fourth round until this year. Her goal was to get to the quarter finals and she burst right through and got to the semi finals and had match point.

“But I feel like her slice serve was effective and I feel like she has figured out how to use the forehand, lift it up and drive it sometimes. Use the backhand, with the slice, came in an awful lot.

“I feel like there is something that clicks for players. It did for Halep and Muguruza when they won. Grass can be so disconcerting and you can feel lost out there but I think Coco will be much more comfortable coming back now after getting to the semi-finals this year.”

Coco Gauff’s new ranking confirmed after the Wimbledon final

Gauff may not have captured the title at Wimbledon this year, but she has still been rewarded for her run to the semi-finals.

Having lost in the first round of Wimbledon last year, Gauff will gain 780 ranking points after this year’s tournament.

Gauff will now climb back up to world number four, which was confirmed after Muchova lost in the Wimbledon final.

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The 22-year-old is lower down at eighth in the race to the WTA Finals, which would be enough for Gauff to qualify for the year-end event for a fifth consecutive year.

Gauff will now switch her attention to the North American hard court swing, where she has previously had a lot of success as a former US Open and Cincinnati Open champion.