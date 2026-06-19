Harry and Meghan to visit UK with family for the first time in 4 years, British media reports









Summary











Prince Harry and Meghan will return to the UK next month with their two children in what would mark the family’s first visit there in four years, British media reported.

The visit comes after years of tension with the royal family following the couple’s departure from royal duties in 2020.

It remains unclear whether King Charles will meet with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet during the reported visit. AI-generated summary was reviewed by a CNN editor.

Britain’s Prince Harry and his family will return to the United Kingdom for a visit next month, British media reported Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to be accompanied by their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, in what would be their first trip to the UK as a family in four years, according to the BBC, the Telegraph and ITV News.

Harry and his wife Meghan, who live in California, left the UK for North America in 2020 after stepping back from royal life, and have since been involved in a long-running, public falling out with his family.

The Sussexes cited a toxic cocktail of tabloid intrusion, entrenched racism in British institutions, online abuse and complex family dynamics, alongside a desire for financial independence as reasons for leaving the UK, in televised interviews and a memoir.

In the years since, Harry, 41, has made several short trips back to the UK, most notably attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and his father King Charles III’s coronation in 2023.

Harry returned to England in September last year when he reunited with his father –– their first face-to-face meeting in 19 months. His last visit to the country was January this year, when he attended court as part of a lawsuit he and others have brought against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

Harry has previously shared his desire to reconcile with his family, and the meeting triggered speculation the royal family’s rift might be abating.

It is not yet known whether the King will meet with his grandchildren during the reported visit next month. They last saw each other in person in 2022, when the Sussex family returned to the UK for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Their visit coincides with an event marking one year to the start of the Invictus Games, the biennial sporting competition Harry founded more than a decade ago.