Matt Dunlap Wins Democratic House Primary in Maine’s Swing District

Mr. Dunlap is set to face the Republican nominee, former Gov. Paul LePage, in the November general election.

The congressional district, Maine’s Second, is currently held by Representative Jared Golden, a centrist Democrat who is vacating his seat. The district is rural and leans to the right; President Trump carried it in 2016, 2020 and 2024. It is expected to offer Republicans one of their best opportunities to flip a House seat in the midterms.

Mr. Dunlap has sought to separate himself from Mr. Golden, questioning Mr. Golden’s decision to join with Republicans on certain issues.

“His votes confused a lot of people,” Mr. Dunlap said in a recent interview.

In winning the congressional primary, Mr. Dunlap overcame an intervention by the campaign arm of House Democrats, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which supported Mr. Baldacci, a moderate.

But Mr. Dunlap received more than $500,000 from the Real Change PAC, a mysterious new political action committee, according to campaign finance filings. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said the spending came as part of a Republican effort to meddle in the race. Mr. Dunlap’s campaign said it had told the group not to spend on its race.