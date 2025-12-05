Has Lattice Semiconductor’s AI Driven 35% Rally in 2025 Gone Too Far?

  • If you are wondering whether Lattice Semiconductor is still worth buying after its big run, or if you are late to the party, this breakdown will unpack what the market might be pricing in and what it could be missing.

  • The stock has climbed 8.3% over the last week, 19.9% over the past month, and is now up 35.5% year to date, building on a 31.4% gain over the past year and a 79.6% gain over five years.

  • Recent momentum has been fueled by growing enthusiasm around Lattice’s low power FPGA chips in AI at the edge and data center infrastructure, alongside expanding partnerships with major OEMs that see its technology as a way to boost efficiency. At the same time, investors are debating whether this AI adjacency and design win pipeline can sustain growth that is strong enough to justify the share price after such a sharp rally.

  • Despite that optimism, our own valuation checks suggest Lattice scores just 0 out of 6 on undervaluation. We will walk through what different valuation methods are saying about the stock today and then finish with a more holistic way to think about what it is really worth.

A Discounted Cash Flow model estimates what a company is worth by projecting the cash it can generate in the future and then discounting those cash flows back to today in dollar terms. For Lattice Semiconductor, the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity model starts from its last twelve months free cash flow of about $128 million and builds in robust growth expectations.

Analysts and internal estimates see free cash flow rising to around $205 million in 2026 and about $249 million by 2027, with further extrapolated growth taking projected free cash flow to roughly $437 million by 2035. All of these future figures are discounted back to reflect their value in today’s dollars, giving an estimated intrinsic value of about $31.27 per share.

Compared with the current share price, this implies the stock is roughly 142.5% overvalued based on cash flow projections alone, suggesting that investors are paying well above what the model argues those future cash flows are worth.

Result: OVERVALUED

LSCC Discounted Cash Flow as at Dec 2025

