Hazbin Hotel season 3 release date speculation and latest news

Following the climactic two-part finale, fans of the hit adult animated musical comedy Hazbin Hotel are already looking to book their next stay in the Hellaverse.

With the sophomore season revealing Alastor the Radio Demon’s past life – and Rosie and Alastor’s soul ownership deal – creator Vivienne Medrano has certainly been teasing the direction for season 3 and her band of misfits.

As the wait for the next two instalments is under way, fans also have Helluva Boss seasons 3 and 4 to look forward to, with Prime Video backing both hit adult animated shows from Medrano.

As we await more chaotic musical moments from Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen) and the return of Broadway star Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer, here’s what we know so far about Hazbin Hotel season 3.

Hazbin Hotel has already been renewed for two more seasons – and thanks to the reveal from Vox actor Christian Borle at GalaxyCon New Orleans, we know that the cast has finished recording the third instalment, with recording already under way for the fourth.

A24 and Prime Video confirmed that Hazbin Hotel seasons 3 and 4 were greenlit back in July 2024, with creator Vivienne Medrano announcing the news during the Amazon Studios animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a specific launch time for the next two musical outings, with a confirmed release date yet to be announced. But with recording already complete for the third season, fans undoubtedly won’t have to weather another 18-month gap between seasons.

Post-production for animated shows can vary between 9-12 months or 12-18 months for a full season order – and potentially longer for those recording musical tracks.

With that in mind – along with the streaming service’s scheduling – we’d be hoping for the third season to drop on Prime Video around the autumn/winter 2026 mark, although it’s worth reiterating that this has yet to be confirmed.

Hazbin Hotel season 3 cast

Hazbin Hotel season 3 will once again star Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, the founder and manager of the titular rehabilitation establishment, alongside Stephanie Beatriz as her girlfriend Vaggie.

The third season will also feature the highly anticipated return of Jeremy Jordan as Charlie’s father, Lucifer, as confirmed by creator Vivienne Medrano.

Here’s an overview of the other key players from Hazbin Hotel season 2, many of whom are likely to return for the third entry:

Erika Henningsen as Charlie

Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie

Keith David as Husk

Kimiko Glenn as Niffty

Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious

Blake Roman as Angel Dust

Amir Talai as Alastor

Christian Borle as Vo

Joel Perez as Valentino

Patrick Stump as Abel

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Rosie

Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer (returning for season 3)

Hazbin Hotel season 3 plot theories

Hazbin Hotel season 3 certainly set the ball rolling for further exploration of the soul ownership deal between Alastor and Rosie. With that long-awaited reveal of his past life, the series is also set to delve into why Alastor was absent for so long.

Medrano recently shared in an interview with Polygon, “The Rosie and Alastor deal is the first stepping stone in a much bigger story that involves so much, moving into season 3. Obviously, that is a perfect question: How is she that powerful? The answer could be many things, but the answer is in season 3. I’m very excited for people to see it.”

The third entry is also set to delve deeper into Charlie’s complicated family dynamic, with the exciting return of Lucifer, along with more revelations about the mysterious Lilith, queen of Hell, who Medrano describes as “iconic” to the Hellaverse.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the next instalment, Medrano said: “I don’t think it’s too much of a spoiler to just say season 3 is really the Morningstar season. Lucifer is one of my personal favourites, so anything to do with him and all the relationships he has that develop throughout the show to me are some of my favourites.”

Is there a Hazbin Hotel season 3 trailer?

It looks like those pesky demons have been at play again, as unfortunately there’s no footage yet – just the seasons 3 and 4 announcement. We’ll update this page when that changes.

