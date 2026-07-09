HBO developing true crime series about Sacramento serial killer Dorothea Puente

HBO is reportedly developing a true crime series based on the story of Sacramento serial killer Dorothea Puente, who ran a boarding house on F Street in downtown Sacramento during the 1980s. Puente was convicted of drugging, killing, and burying her tenants in the backyard. After their deaths, she collected their Social Security benefits. Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis will star in and executive produce the series, Deadline reported. A release date has not been announced.Who was Dorothea Puente? In November 1988, police found seven bodies buried in Puente’s backyard. Officers searched for Puente after the bodies were found, and she was located in Los Angeles, where she was arrested.On Nov. 18, 1988, KCRA 3 chartered a jet with reporter Mike Boyd to LA. On the way back, authorities used KCRA 3’s chartered jet to transport Puente back to Sacramento, where Boyd had an exclusive interview with the serial killer.Boyd was allowed to do a short interview with Puente, as long as he didn’t ask questions about the case.Puente was sentenced to life in prison and died in 2011 of natural causes at age 82. Puente’s story was also profiled in the Netflix show “Worst Roommate Ever” and on Very Local’s “Hometown Tragedy.” | MORE | Sacramento serial killer’s former home renovated, ready for visits | Photos: Dorothea Puente home tourKCRA 3 reached to HBO for more information about the new show. See more coverage of top California stories here | Download our app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter | Find us on YouTube here and subscribe to our channel | Make KCRA a preferred news source in Google

HBO is reportedly developing a true crime series based on the story of Sacramento serial killer Dorothea Puente, who ran a boarding house on F Street in downtown Sacramento during the 1980s.

Puente was convicted of drugging, killing, and burying her tenants in the backyard. After their deaths, she collected their Social Security benefits.

Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis will star in and executive produce the series, Deadline reported.

A release date has not been announced.

Who was Dorothea Puente?

In November 1988, police found seven bodies buried in Puente’s backyard. Officers searched for Puente after the bodies were found, and she was located in Los Angeles, where she was arrested.

On Nov. 18, 1988, KCRA 3 chartered a jet with reporter Mike Boyd to LA. On the way back, authorities used KCRA 3’s chartered jet to transport Puente back to Sacramento, where Boyd had an exclusive interview with the serial killer.

Boyd was allowed to do a short interview with Puente, as long as he didn’t ask questions about the case.

Puente was sentenced to life in prison and died in 2011 of natural causes at age 82.

Puente’s story was also profiled in the Netflix show “Worst Roommate Ever” and on Very Local’s “Hometown Tragedy.”

| MORE | Sacramento serial killer’s former home renovated, ready for visits | Photos: Dorothea Puente home tour

KCRA 3 reached to HBO for more information about the new show.