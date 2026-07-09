Video released of Miami-Dade gym beating by fitness influencer Wes Watson

Surveillance video was released Wednesday by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office of fitness influencer Wes Watson beating another man inside a Miami-Dade County gym in December 2024.

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Watson, 42, pleaded guilty last Thursday to aggravated battery in connection with the violent confrontation on Dec. 29, 2024, at Elevation Fitness on North Miami Avenue.

According to arrest documents, Watson told responding officers he was working out when the victim approached him and said he wanted to fight.

Surveillance video from inside the gym captured Watson beating the victim with his weightlifting belt. The video also appears to show a couple other men joining in on the attack.

“Next time I’m going to kill that mother****er, straight up,” Watson is hearing telling responding police officers in bodycam footage, also released Wednesday. “Because I’m sick of this shit, like me defending myself. Even having to f***ing sit here right now. You know how pissed off I am that I get attacked in the f***ing gym and this is f***ing happening?”

WARNING: The following video contains explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Bodycam footage shows police speaking with fitness influence after gym beating Bodycam footage shows police speaking with fitness influence Wes Watson at a Miami-Dade gym after he beat another man who he said attacked him first.

“I’ve got respect for you guys, but f*** that,” Watson continued. “You guys saw a mother****er attack me and I’m sitting here like I’m in f***ing trouble. I’m leaving.”

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors offered Watson a sentence of 21 months in prison, including time already served, followed by seven years of probation and mental health treatment.

During last Thursday’s hearing, Watson’s attorney argued the circumstances leading up to the fight were unusual.

“There’s been a lot that’s been argued in this case about stand your ground,” defense attorney Eric Clayman said. “What’s unique is you have an alleged victim that sought somebody out because of his presence online. This guy bought a plane ticket, came through New Jersey, showed up at the gym for the sole purpose of confronting Mr. Watson. That turned into something else.”

Records show that Watson is a convicted felon and is also facing multiple unrelated criminal charges in Broward County, including charges of felony battery, aggravated assault, witness tampering and allegations related to domestic violence involving his girlfriend.

Watson is scheduled to return to court on July 27 for sentencing in the Miami-Dade case.

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