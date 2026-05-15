HCA Healthcare stock (US42225T1079): Q1 earnings miss sparks 8% YTD drop

HCA Healthcare reported Q1 2026 EPS of $7.15, missing estimates by $0.04 on April 24. Shares down 8.2% YTD to $428, with analysts seeing 21% upside to $518 target.

HCA Healthcare released its Q1 2026 earnings on April 24, 2026, posting EPS of $7.15, which fell short of the $7.19 consensus estimate by $0.04, MarketBeat as of April 24, 2026. The stock has declined 8.2% year-to-date, trading at $428.01 on May 14, 2026, down from $466.49 on January 1, 2026, MarketBeat as of May 14, 2026. Analysts maintain a Moderate Buy rating with a $517.82 price target, implying 21% upside.

As of: 14.05.2026

By the editorial team – specialized in equity coverage.

At a glance Name: HCA Healthcare, Inc.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Sector/industry: Healthcare providers

Healthcare providers Headquarters/country: Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Nashville, Tennessee, USA Core markets: United States

United States Key revenue drivers: Hospital operations, inpatient/outpatient services

Hospital operations, inpatient/outpatient services Home exchange/listing venue: NYSE (HCA)

NYSE (HCA) Trading currency: USD

HCA Healthcare: core business model

HCA Healthcare operates one of the largest hospital networks in the US, managing over 180 hospitals and 2,400 care sites across 20 states. The company focuses on acute care, surgical procedures, and emergency services, generating revenue primarily from patient fees covered by government programs like Medicare and Medicaid as well as commercial insurance. This model benefits from steady US healthcare demand driven by an aging population.

For US investors, HCA Healthcare offers exposure to the resilient $4 trillion US healthcare sector, where hospital operators hold significant market share amid rising procedure volumes.

Main revenue and product drivers for HCA Healthcare

Inpatient and outpatient services account for the bulk of revenue, with Q4 2025 EPS at $8.14, up from $5.63 year-over-year, per StockStory as of 2026. The company has repurchased shares aggressively, reducing share count by 34% over five years, boosting EPS growth beyond revenue gains. Key drivers include elective surgeries and emergency care, which rebounded post-pandemic.

Admissions and equivalent metrics remain core, with US market dominance providing scale advantages in negotiations with insurers.

Conclusion

HCA Healthcare’s Q1 earnings miss highlights pressures in the US hospital sector, yet aggressive buybacks and a strong analyst consensus signal confidence in its operational scale. Shares have pulled back YTD, trading below the $518 target amid broader market dynamics. Investors track upcoming quarters for volume recovery and margin trends in this essential healthcare play.

Disclaimer: This article does not constitute investment advice. Stocks are volatile financial instruments.