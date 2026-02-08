“He said, ‘You S.O.B., you got to me on that Telecaster. You got that so cheap.’” Vince Gill on how he found the instrument he calls “the definitive guitar in my life”

By / February 8, 2026

Vince Gill, not surprisingly, owns a lot of guitars — electrics and acoustics. They include the Martin D-28 Herringbone with which he launched his career and a 1959 Les Paul “Burst” with a tragic back story.

But the most famous axe and the one he’s most identified with is a 1953 white Fender Telecaster that graces the cover of his new EP, Down at the Borderline, which comes out February 13.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top