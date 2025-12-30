Heidi Klum Wears Nothing but Thong Bikini Bottoms and a Pearl Necklace for Beach Date

The Gist

Heidi Klum ditched her top for an idyllic beach day with Tom Kaulitz in St Barths on December 26.

The supermodel frolicked through the waves and packed on the PDA with her guitarist husband while wearing nothing but thong bikini bottoms and a pearl necklace.

Klum spent Christmas with Kaulitz and her kids in New York City.

Just hours after ringing in Christmas in New York City, Heidi Klum swapped her winter coats for barely-there swimwear as she jet-setted to St Barths with her husband Tom Kaulitz. While soaking up the sun in the celebrity-loved tropical destination, the supermodel went topless in the ocean, wearing nothing but a pair of thong bikini bottoms and a pearl pendant necklace as she enjoyed a flirty beach date with the Tokio Hotel musician on Friday.

In photos exclusively shared by The DailyMail on Saturday, Klum spent the day after Christmas in paradise, splashing through the crystal-clear waves and strolling along the white sand with a Heineken beer in her hand. The Project Runway judge opted to end 2025 in one of the year’s trendiest colors, pulling out a skimpy espresso brown string bikini from her extensive swimwear collection. Smiling at the cameras and packing on the PDA with her guitarist husband in the water, Klum showed off her ruched bikini top’s barely-there string design and the accompanying thong bikini bottoms before ditching her top.

Getty Images Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend the amfAR gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22

Hanging out with Kaulitz as well as her photographer friend Antoine Verglas, the runway star paired her skimpy bikini bottoms with a long pearl pendant necklace that plunged to her ribs. Klum protected her long blonde hair and shaggy front bangs from the sun with a white baseball cap emblazoned with “St Barths” on the front in gold lettering. Chunky gold earrings and a pair of oversized amber-colored sunglasses finished off her look.

Getty Images Heidi Klum lights the Empire State Building in celebration of Halloween on October 30, 2025 in New York City

Getty Images Heidi Klum arrives for the Bambi Award 2025 at Bavaria Studios on November 13

Klum recently opened up about her kids’ nonchalant reaction to her topless sunbathing habits, telling People in a July 28 interview, “I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I’m European …my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it.”

Read the original article on InStyle