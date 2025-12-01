Preview: Botswana vs Congo DR – prediction, team news, lineups

Congo DR, already through to the knockouts, face Botswana in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group finale at Al Barid Stadium on Tuesday.

A return of four points from a possible six has propelled Congo DR into the round of 16, but in contrast, Botswana have suffered an early exit after two defeats so far, setting the stage for a finale with differing ambitions.

Match preview

Entering the latest rendition of the Nations Cup as one of the dark horses worth keeping an eye on, Congo DR have further enhanced their reputation with a win and a draw so far.

Sebastien Desabre’s men would have been widely expected to see off Benin in their curtain-raiser on December 23, where they emerged victorious courtesy of Theo Bongonda’s 16th-minute strike to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Their next challenge came against 2021 champions Senegal, with Les Leopards taking the lead through Cedric Bakambu just past the hour mark. However, Sadio Mane’s response in the 69th minute saw the match end in a draw.

That halted Congo DR’s winning streak at six games, but it was enough to see them head into the knockout stages for a fifth time in six continental tournaments, either side of their no-show in 2021.

Aiming to finish top of their AFCON group for the first time since 2017, the Central Africans prepare now for a conclusive showdown against Botswana in the third-ever edition of this fixture; the first two meetings yielded one win apiece.

© Imago

Botswana have the least experience and lowest ranking of the 24 participants currently vying for continental glory in Morocco, making their bid to reach the last 16 for the first time a major challenge.

Morena Ramoreboli’s men were given a baptism of fire on their return to AFCON duty, losing 3-0 to Senegal in their opening fixture, before a narrow 1-0 defeat to Benin in their sophomore encounter.

Consequently, the Zebras became the first team mathematically eliminated from the group phase, leaving them with only pride to play for in their upcoming clash against Congo DR.

Nevertheless, a victory in Rabat would be a much-needed boost for Botswana, who have not won in nine matches since beating Somalia 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in March.

Having conceded first in five of their most recent seven matches, Botswana will have a positive start at the top of their to-do list to stand any chance of pulling off a shock win on Tuesday, but lying in wait is a Congo DR side who have broken the deadlock eight times over their last nine games.

Botswana Africa Cup of Nations form:

Botswana form (all competitions):

Congo DR Africa Cup of Nations form:

Congo DR form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Now with 21 Congo DR goals after scoring against Senegal, Cedric Bakambu is poised to tie Dieumerci Mbokani’s record of 22 and will be eager to deliver.

Arthur Masuaku was forced with an injury scare last time out, and with a last-16 clash to follow Tuesday’s assignment, the experienced defender may be given a breather here.

Should Masuaku be rested, Joris Kayembe could make his first start of the AFCON finals as the only change in an otherwise settled defensive unit that includes Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

For Botswana, Mosha Gaolaolwe is edging closer to racking up a century of appearances and will be expected to feature alongside Thatayaone Ditlhokwe in the heart of the backline for the third game running.

However, despite making just one change in the starting XI across two matches so far, Ramoreboli could look to rotate in other areas of the pitch this time.

Botswana possible starting lineup:

Phoko; Velaphi, Gaolaolwe, Ditlhokwe, Johnson; Ditsele, Mohutsiwa; Ratshukudu, Orebonye, Seakanyeng; Kebatho

Congo DR possible starting lineup:

M’Pasi; Kayembe, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Wan-Bissaka; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau; Elia, Bongonda, Bakambu

We say: Botswana 0-3 Congo DR

Given Botswana’s abysmal performance en route to their two Group D defeats, Congo DR will relish the opportunity to secure a resounding win on Tuesday.

All considered, we anticipate that Congo DR will win comfortably and finish their impressive group-stage journey on a positive note, underlining their status as strong contenders for the knockout rounds.

