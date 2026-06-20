“Her job is to cry”: Candace Owens tears into Erika Kirk over emotional on-air moment amid Charlie Kirk death questions

Candace Owens criticized Erika Kirk’s emotional on-air response while discussing the ongoing controversy surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death. Owens argued that public sympathy is repeatedly used to deflect questions about the case, describing Erika as an “emotional asset” and claiming her reactions have become predictable. The remarks sparked debate online, with some defending Erika’s grief and others supporting Owens’ call for continued scrutiny of unresolved questions surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death.

The public debate surrounding the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s death took another sharp turn this week after Candace Owens criticized Erika Kirk’s emotional on-air reaction to a viewer comment. The remarks quickly sparked discussion online, with supporters and critics weighing in on whether grief should remain separate from public scrutiny.Owens, who has repeatedly questioned aspects of the case in recent months, used her platform to argue that emotional appeals are increasingly becoming part of the broader conversation. Her latest comments arrived after Erika Kirk appeared visibly emotional while addressing a question related to the ongoing controversy.

Candace Owens reacts to Erika Kirk’s emotional moment

Rather than focusing on the details of the investigation itself, Owens centered her response on what she described as a recurring pattern. Speaking on her show, she suggested that public sympathy is being used to redirect attention away from questions surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death.Owens said:“Why does it seem like the closer you get to God, the harder the devil works on you? Yeah. Look, for those of you that can’t see, I have the blessing and the benefit of knowing Erika and Charlie so well. I know exactly why Erica’s in tears, you know. Man. Like I said, this is a weekly installment, okay?”“It’s a weekly installment where we have a pastor that is telling us and we’re being told it’s demonic and oh my God, the devil wants to, right in the moment where I’m just trying to be with my kids, the devil, you’re not just trying to be with your kids, so it was an unrelatable question. You should have said next question.”“Erika really just being what she was described as in that Department of War executive office email. She’s just an, quote unquote, emotional asset that keeps getting boosted every time she gets emotional. Her job is to cry and then for us to be scolded that it’s our fault that she’s crying because how dare we try to figure out who killed her husband? And that’s what she did this weekend. Again, it’s every week. You could set a timer. “The comments immediately drew attention across social media, where users debated both Owens’ characterization of Erika Kirk and the broader tone of the discussion.

Charlie Kirk investigation remains at the center of controversy

But while Owens’ comments made headlines, the bigger issue is the unanswered questions surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death. The public’s fascination with the case has remained high, with every new development continuing to be closely examined by commentators, supporters and critics alike.Some see Ms. Kirk’s emotional reaction as the personal cost of enduring a highly public tragedy that is constantly under a microscope. Some say public figures caught up in a high-profile investigation should brace themselves for tough questions and added scrutiny.The clash is a sign of a widening gap in how audiences are seeing the ongoing conversation. One perspective is that emotions are an inevitable result of grief . The other is that emotion hampers the investigation or critique of public issues .Owens’ latest comments have added another layer of controversy to an already polarizing story, as debate around the case continues, ensuring that both the investigation and the public reaction surrounding it remain firmly in the spotlight.