‘Hit Man’ Series Based On Movie Set At Netflix With Glen Powell

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is looking to expand another one of its popular movie titles into series. Deadline has learned that the streamer is developing Hit Man, a series inspired by the 2024 AGC Studios feature that was co-written, produced and headlined by Glen Powell and co-written, directed and produced by Richard Linklater.

Powell and Linklater will executive produce the potential series, which is written by You’re the Worst creator Stephen Falk and produced by AGC Television and Powell’s BarnStorm Productions, sources said.

Falk, Linklater, Powell and BarnStorm’s Dan Cohen serve as executive producers alongside AGC’s Stuart Ford, Miguel A. Palos Jr and Lourdes Diaz. Co-executive producing are Steve Barnett, Alan Powell, Vicky Patel, Shivani Rawat and Julie Goldstein.

Netflix declined comment.

Details about the series are being kept under wraps but it will likely follow the general premise of the movie about an unassuming police contractor — in that case a college professor — who uses elaborate disguises and develops different characters to pose as a fake hitman and expose suspects looking to get someone killed.

The premise is somewhat reminiscent of J.J. Abrams’ ABC spy drama Alias, whose protagonist assumed different identities. Powell also uses a disguise, including prosthetics, in his Hulu comedy series Chad Powers.

Announced by AGC Studio in May 2022, Hit Man secured a string of international sales ahead of its fall 2022 start of production. The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival, followed by a North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival where it was acquired by Netflix for a number of territories, including U.S. and UK, in a $20 million deal.

Following a limited theatrical release, Hit Man was released on Netflix in June 2024 to strong reviews. The film also received some awards recognition, including a Golden Globe nomination for Powell and a WGA Award nomination for Powell and Linklater.

Hit Man aims to follow other Netflix movies that have spawned TV series including the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy, whose first movie, like Hit Man, was an acquisition. Spinoff series XO, Kitty recently released its third season. The streamer also has coming up Extraction, a TV series offshoot from the original movie franchise.

Falk is known for being the creator, executive producer and showrunner of the FXX series You’re the Worst. His series credits also include Apple TV’s Hello Tomorrow!, Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black and Showtime’s Weeds. He is repped by UTA.