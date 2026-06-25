Holidays at Disney World 2026: Christmas Lights, Festive Deals, Jolly Fun, and More

Celebrating the holidays, “snow” in Florida, and Christmas cheer at Disney World means jolly-filled special events, like Disney Jollywood Nights and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. It’s exploring traditions from around the world at EPCOT, dancing with the Merry Menagerie, and shopping for stocking stuffers at Disney Springs.

From November 13 through January 6, 2027, get ready to deck the halls as Walt Disney World comes to life with Christmas decor, themed food and beverage items, characters in festive outfits, special holiday entertainment, new holiday merch, new deals and discounts and so much more.

Holiday foodies and Christmas tree lovers, read on: Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming 2026 holiday season at Disney World and how to make the most of your cheerful visit.

2026 Holidays at Walt Disney World

Discover Nostalgic Holiday Fun at Magic Kingdom

As soon as guests pass through the Magic Kingdom park gates and have a clear view of Cinderella Castle from Main Street, U.S.A., guests will realize they are in the perfect spot to check a few items off the holiday bucket list.

Catch the Wintry Excitement During “Frozen Holiday Surprise!”

Guests can join Frozen friends from Arendelle as Olaf and over 100 of his snowgie siblings add garlands, ornaments, wreaths, and more to Cinderella Castle during “Frozen Holiday Surprise!”

With appearances from Anna, Kristoff, and a magical moment from Elsa as she transforms Cinderella Castle into a glowing ice palace, this show is a dazzling nighttime experience that guests won’t want to miss.

Catch Elsa and many other Disney characters in Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away, a spectacular parade available twice each night (subject to cancellation).

Please note that Disney Starlight will not be performed on evenings when Magic Kingdom hosts Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. On those nights, guests can enjoy Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade. Disney Starlight will continue to light up the park throughout the holiday season on non-party nights – because, after all, the cold never bothered us anyway.

Witness Stunning Holiday Decor Across the Park

Magic Kingdom is home to some of the most iconic holiday picture spots across Walt Disney World, with plenty of beautiful areas to snap a photo worthy of a Christmas card.

With jolly holiday trimmings and touches along Main Street, U.S.A. and throughout the park, guests can smile, snap, and share their perfect photos along a bright and merry Main Street and at other iconic Disney World locations such as Cinderella Castle, TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise, Space Mountain, and Haunted Mansion throughout their multi-day vacation.

Take Your Little Ones on the World-Famous Jingle Cruise

The world-famous Jingle Cruise returns in 2026 for a festive-yet-familiar adventure, as a trusty skipper expertly navigates guests through some of the world’s most treacherous waters.

Guests may hear and see plenty of holiday-themed gags along their 10-minute, 10,000-mile journey that goes on for Niles and Niles and Niles, so make sure to keep a close ear as your skipper guides you through the jungle with a boat full of jolly pun-filled fun.

Yet the fun starts as soon as guests enter the queue. Before boarding your canopied tramp steamer, you’ll see that the skippers have also decorated the loading area with plenty of lights, sights, and sounds for the holidays. Look out for some hidden details as you prepare to board your boat— you never know what you’ll discover next about the shenanigans happening each day at the Jungle Navigation Company.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

On select nights, guests can celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. At this separately ticketed event, you’ll enjoy festive entertainment, overlays on classic rides, a storybook holiday atmosphere, sweet treats, and so much more! Check out Disney Parks Blog for more information.

Explore Holiday Traditions from Around the World at EPCOT

Included with your theme park ticket, from November 27 through December 30, 2026, travel around EPCOT for seasonal offerings and good times at the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth.

With fan-favorite holiday flavors from around the world, entertainment that is sure to put a smile on your face and attractions that delight time and time again, EPCOT is the ultimate family destination for guests staying at Disney World this winter. Bells will be ringing and choirs will be singing, so make sure to bring your cameras (and your appetite) when you enter this cheerful park.

Interested in seeing all the amazing food and beverage coming to EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays? Keep an eye out for the Disney Eats Foodie Guide for all the delicious details.

Celebrate a Cinematic Christmas at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Whether you are listening to “Cool Yule” as you stroll down Sunset Boulevard, finding the perfect toy inside Mickey’s of Hollywood, or stopping by Echo Lake to take a holiday picture with Gertie, Disney’s Hollywood Studios brings the perfect amount of touching holiday charm to your multi-day trip to Walt Disney World in 2026.

Gaze in Wonder During “Sunset Seasons Greetings”

Get ready to play the music and light the lights each evening, as holiday magic transforms the famous Hollywood Tower Hotel into a Muppets gingerbread masterpiece, a Toy Story toy hotel, a snowy corner of Arendelle and a Dickensian village from Mickey’s Christmas Carol.

Sing Along at “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration”

Once entering the Hyperion Theater, guests can drift over to their seat and listen as the Royal Historians of Arendelle recount the frosty story of their enchanted kingdom. Watch closely as thrilling moments from the movie play on-screen and cheer as Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff join to sing along with the audience.

With projected lyrics making it easy for young kids to sing along, witness a flurry of stories, celebratory songs of the season, and an unforgettable holiday finale featuring everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf.

Snap a Photo with Favorite Friends Dressed for the Season

Beautiful, vintage decor is adorned everywhere throughout Hollywood Studios, including Echo Lake, Sunset Boulevard, and more. However, for an up-close way to spot some fun decor and meet some of your favorite toys, step into the world of Andy’s backyard and head to Toy Story Land to find larger-than-life seasonal decorations and friends dressed in seasonal attire.

Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story are dressed up in their holiday best during this time of the year, so make sure to swing by, take a picture fit for a holiday card and say “hey, howdy, hey” to your favorite toys!

See Minnie Mouse and Friends at Minnie’s Holiday Dine

Spot Minnie Mouse and friends at Hollywood & Vine during Minnie’s Holiday Dine, which hosts sensational soirees that mix festive music, decor, and tantalizing menu items. Guests of all ages can celebrate the holidays with additional Disney Characters perfectly dressed for the season, while munching on great dishes.

Selections include oven-roasted herbed chicken, carved beef tenderloin, seared salmon, spice-rubbed pork loin, and a plant-based roasted mushroom-farro risotto. Make sure to save room for some showstopping desserts as well, including seasonal bread pudding, Mississippi mud pie, and more.

Minnie’s Holiday Dine at Hollywood & Vine Advance reservations are highly recommended for this fun, holiday experience and same-day reservations can be made on a limited basis (subject to availability), so make sure to book early to secure your spot for you and your whole family.

Revisit Holiday Movie Classics at Walt Disney Presents

Walt Disney Presents is shining for the season with a holiday installation celebrating favorite Disney stories. Guests can explore festive displays featuring props and artifacts from beloved holiday films. Plus, the attraction’s theater will take on a seasonal twist with a limited-time experience, showcasing holiday-themed short films including Walt Disney’s On Ice, Pluto’s Christmas Tree, and The Art of Skiing starring Goofy.

Discover Wild Seasonal Fun at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Looking to take a festive journey on the wild side this holiday season? Careen through snow-capped Himalayan peaks on a speeding train while avoiding the mythic Yeti on Expedition Everest or stick to more traditional holiday activities like greeting Disney characters in festive attire, Disney’s Animal Kingdom has something in store for guests of all ages during the upcoming holiday season.

Spot Polar Puppets During the Merry Menagerie Around Discovery Island

For a truly enchanting holiday experience at Disney’s Animal Kingdom amidst beautiful holiday decor, artisan-sculpted puppets of arctic animals come to life around Discovery Island during the Merry Menagerie. Kids and families alike can spot penguins, reindeer, foxes, and polar bears, setting up the perfect photo opportunity for your yearly holiday card.

In addition, original artwork from artist Rob Kaz will be available at Island Mercantile in Discovery Island throughout the holiday season. Kaz will also greet guests inside Island Mercantile from November 1 through November 22, so make sure to swing by to see his beautiful Disney-themed artwork.

Watch in Awe During the “Tree of Life Awakenings Holiday Edition”

A dazzling visual display full of bright colors and animated imagery, the “Tree of Life Awakenings Holiday Edition” lights up Animal Kingdom as the majestic centerpiece of the park comes to life every day after the sun sets in Discovery Island.

Accompanied by a series of wintry tales and a heartwarming holiday-inspired musical score, this holiday evening experience is sure to delight and inspire your whole family tree. The show begins at sunset and occurs approximately every 10 minutes until the park closes, so make sure to catch a quick peek before heading back to your hotel after a day of fun.

Meet Disney Characters in Adventurous, Holiday Attire

At Adventurers Outpost, meet and pose for a photo with world travelers Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at their exploration headquarters, dressed in their best holiday outfits. The globetrotting couple is preparing for their next grand expedition, so make sure to snap a postcard-perfect picture to send to all your friends and family.

Surround Yourself in Holiday Cheer at Disney Springs

Check off all the boxes on your little one’s Christmas list. Disney Springs is the place to find classic Disney merchandise, souvenirs, and trends from some of the world’s most popular brands during the holidays, as well as world-class restaurants, casual eateries, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and unforgettable fun.

Spot Snowfall and Take a Walk Around the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll

Disney Springs is the perfect spot for holiday shopping, alongside dazzling decorations and the popular Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll presented by AdventHealth. Discover a wide collection of extravagantly decorated Christmas trees throughout Disney Springs, including elaborately themed Christmas trees inspired by Disney, Pixar Animation Studios, and Star Wars favorites.

Want to know about one of our favorite trees returning this year? Check out the Toy Story-inspired tree, back this year, featuring fan-favorite toys!

For even more fun once you’re done searching for your favorite tree, make sure to also check out the magical nightly snowfall in the Town Center. Yes, even central Florida gets in on the wintry fun during this sensational time.

Sip and Snack at Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar

As the story goes, Indiana Jones and his easygoing pilot Jock Lindsey stumbled on Disney Springs in 1938 while chasing down a mythology-based tip in Central Florida. Before long, this home base became a popular stopover and watering hole for world travelers and locals alike, full of dusty mementos of glorious holidays gone by. Today, thrill-seeking families soak up the rugged charm of the Holiday Overlay at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar, with its spare airplane parts, salvaged equipment and plenty of holiday decorations.

This winter, the bar will serve up select seasonal bites, brews, and libations for guests looking for a joyful time between shopping at World of Disney and catching a new film at the AMC Disney Springs 24 Dine-In Theatres.

Listen to Live Music and Encounter Holiday Fun

During the holiday season, Disney Springs will enter into a winter wonderland full of festive roaming entertainment.

On select nights, guests will find a rotating lineup of regional and local bands playing live tunes on first-come, first-served seating at the AdventHealth Waterside Stage, just a quick stroll away from a variety of grab-and-go snacks.

With a warm Joffrey’s coffee in one hand and some cheesy, melty goodness from The Daily Poutine in the other, this is the place to be on a chilly night surrounded by good friends and lively music.

On your visit, make sure to stop by Disney’s Days of Christmas and World of Disney, where you can find a wide range of cheerful holiday collections.

Greet Santa at Disney World

In between his busy schedule, Santa Claus will also swing by each of the four theme parks across Disney World to meet guests on the nice list this holiday season. To put the bow on top, Santa Claus will also be stopping by Disney Springs through December 24, where you can take festive photos and share holiday wishes with jolly old St. Nick.

For specific times and locations to meet Santa on your next visit, visit My Disney Experience before he heads back to the North Pole.

Spot Christmas Decorations and More Across the Disney Resorts Collection

With more than 25 hotels to choose from in the Disney Resorts Collection, there are plenty of ways to make this holiday season special for you and your loved ones while staying or dining with us. With special offers, stunning decor, and countless moments of joy, there’s so much to see and do at each of the Disney Resorts Collection hotels during the holiday season.

Set Your Sights on Larger-than-Life Holiday Decor

Looking to take Instagram-worthy pictures with Christmas trees and joyful decorations? Or are you looking for a place to exchange gifts with family members while soaking in the sounds of peaceful holiday music? For guests staying at the resorts or for those with valid dining reservations, the Disney Resorts Collection offers a wide array of bright and merry holiday decor.

Many Disney Resorts Collection hotels offer themed food and beverage items during the holiday season, such as special holiday treats. For even more details on where to get delightful and wintry drinks as well as hearty snacks, make sure to be on the lookout for Disney Eats updates on the Disney Parks Blog.

Maybe you are someone like me who loves to enjoy a tropical Christmas celebration at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, or maybe you prefer to check out a seaside holiday by the shore at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. No matter what your ideal vacation looks like, there’s something in store for kids, parents, and grandparents alike to play and plan the holiday vacation of their dreams in 2026.

Book Special Offers for Merry Holiday Savings

Celebrate the best time of the year in the Disney Resorts Collection. Staying on property comes with conveniences that make vacation days feel simpler from start to finish, including complimentary transportation, early theme park entry and more.

Eligible Disney+ subscribers enrolled in the Disney+ Perks* program can receive a free Park Hopper add-on and save up to 25% on rooms when purchasing a 4-night, 4-day room-and-ticket package. This offer is available to book beginning June 25 for stays from September 25-October 8, October 19-31, November 15-28, and December 13-24. For more information, please visit disneyplus.com/perks.

Guests can also save up to 20% on select rooms with the Disney Resorts Collection this holiday season. This offer is available to book starting June 25 for stays October 4-December 24.

There are special deals for Florida Residents and Annual Passholders, too! Booking starts on June 25. Florida Residents can save up to 25% for stays October 19-October 31, November 15-November 28, and December 13-December 24. Annual Passholders can save up to 30% on select rooms with the Disney Resorts Collection this holiday season from October 4-December 24.

No matter where you’re from, get ready to dash through the snow as you laugh and play all the way to Disney World this winter. There’s plenty of fun to be had as you ride your favorite attraction and sing your favorite Disney song this holiday season, so make sure to check your list twice and start planning now.

For more information, be sure to check out DisneyWorld.com/Holidays and follow along on the Disney Parks Blog for even more holiday content coming soon. Happy halfway to holidays!

*Valid theme park admission required for park entry.

*This offer is available to Disney+ subscribers with Disney+ Perks. The number of packages allocated for this offer is limited. Savings based on non-discounted price for the same package. Proof of Disney+ subscription required. Must be 18+ to subscribe to Disney+.