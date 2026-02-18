Host, presenters, performers, nominees, how to watch

Hollywood is heading across the pond for the 2026 BAFTA Awards on Feb. 22, as nominees including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, and Jacob Elordi continue their awards-season sprint in London. Long considered a crucial Oscar bellwether, the U.K.-based ceremony has taken on even greater importance in recent years as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has expanded its international membership. Below is everything to know about the show.

Who is the host?

The ceremony will be emceed by Alan Cumming and held at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Who will be presenting?

This year’s presenters include Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Alia Bhatt, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgård, Stormzy, and Warwick Davis.

Who will be attending?

Besides the presenters, BAFTA has confirmed a star-studded guest list spanning nominees, filmmakers and industry heavyweights. Among those expected to attend: Benicio Del Toro, Carey Mulligan, Chase Infiniti, Chloé Zhao, David Borenstein, Emma Stone, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Jacob Elordi, Jafar Panahi, Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Joachim Trier, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lynne Ramsay, Maggie O’Farrell, Odessa A’Zion, Paul Mescal, Paul Thomas Anderson, Renate Reinsve, Rose Byrne, Ryan Coogler, Sam Mendes, Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet, Wunmi Mosaku, and Yorgos Lanthimos.

While BAFTA released a photo of seating placards (above) showing Gillian Anderson grouped near DiCaprio, Plemons, Mescal, Lindo, and Jordan, among many other stars, the organization issued a caveat explaining that the image was “a stunt to illustrate who will be in attendance … their positioning does not in any way reflect the seating plan.”

Who will be performing?

As announced last week, the ceremony will feature the first performance outside the U.S. of “Golden,” the record-breaking track from KPop Demon Hunters, performed by Jae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami — the voices behind Huntr/X. Jessie Ware will also take the stage for a special “In Memoriam” tribute, delivering a moving cover of one of Barbra Streisand’s beloved classics.

Which films have the most nominations?

Leading the pack is One Battle After Another with 14 nominations, followed closely by Sinners with 13. Both films are expected to be major players throughout the evening and the outcome, could shape the trajectory of the Oscar race. See the complete list of nominees.

Who will be honored?

Donna Langley, chair of NBCUniversal Entertainment, will receive the BAFTA Fellowship, the organization’s highest honor. Born in London, she becomes the first British leader of a Hollywood studio to be named a BAFTA Fellowship honoree. “It is an incredible honour to be chosen as this year’s recipient of the BAFTA Fellowship,” Langley said in a statement. “As a Brit, to be recognized by my home country, by my peers and fellow colleagues in the industry, is an absolute privilege. I wouldn’t be receiving this award without the indelible vision of the creative partners who have defined my career.”

How to watch

Viewers in the U.S. can tune in to E! on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The ceremony will also stream live on BritBox, available via its app and through Prime Video.