T20 World Cup Super 8 matches: Date, time, full schedule and upcoming matches for qualified teams

By / February 18, 2026

NEW DELHI: Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign came to an abrupt end on Tuesday after rain washed out Zimbabwe’s Group B fixture against Ireland in Pallekele without a single ball being bowled.

The abandonment proved decisive, as the shared points carried Zimbabwe into the second stage of the tournament for the first time, while the 2021 champions were eliminated.

Seven teams have now sealed their spots in the next round. Zimbabwe slot into Group 1 alongside defending champions India, West Indies and South Africa. Group 2 features Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand, with either Pakistan or USA set to complete the lineup.

Pakistan face Namibia on Wednesday in a must-win clash to keep their Super 8 hopes alive. Namibia are already out of the race, but Pakistan cannot afford a defeat. A loss would see them finish below USA in the standings and miss out on qualification.

If the Pakistan-Namibia match is washed out, both teams will share a point, which would be enough for Pakistan to secure second place in Group A and advance.

However, even a Pakistan defeat would not automatically send USA through.

Their fate could hinge on the India-Netherlands encounter in Ahmedabad.

Should the Netherlands pull off a major upset over India, they would also finish on four points, leaving net run rate to decide whether USA or the Dutch progress to the Super 8s.

T20 World Cup Super Eight: Qualified teams

Team

Group

West Indies

Group C

India

Group A

South Africa

Group D

England

Group C

Sri Lanka

Group B

New Zealand

Group D

Zimbabwe

Group B

TBD

TBD

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Full schedule

Date

Match

Time

Venue

February 21, Saturday

New Zealand vs Y3

7:00 PM

Premadasa, Colombo

February 22, Sunday

Sri Lanka vs England

3:00 PM

Kandy

February 22, Sunday

India vs South Africa

7:00 PM

Ahmedabad

February 23, Monday

West Indies vs Zimbabwe

7:00 PM

Mumbai

February 24, Tuesday

England vs Y3

7:00 PM

Kandy

February 25, Wednesday

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

7:00 PM

Premadasa, Colombo

February 26, Thursday

South Africa vs West Indies

3:00 PM

Ahmedabad

February 26, Thursday

India vs Zimbabwe

7:00 PM

Chennai

February 27, Friday

England vs New Zealand

7:00 PM

Premadasa, Colombo

February 28, Saturday

Sri Lanka vs Y4

7:00 PM

Kandy

March 1, Sunday

South Africa vs Zimbabwe

3:00 PM

Delhi

March 1, Sunday

India vs West Indies

7:00 PM

Kolkata

T20 World Cup: Teams eliminated (League Stage)

Nepal

Oman

Namibia

Ireland

Australia

Scotland

Italy

Afghanistan

UAE

Canada

