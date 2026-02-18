T20 World Cup Super 8 matches: Date, time, full schedule and upcoming matches for qualified teams

NEW DELHI: Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign came to an abrupt end on Tuesday after rain washed out Zimbabwe’s Group B fixture against Ireland in Pallekele without a single ball being bowled.
The abandonment proved decisive, as the shared points carried Zimbabwe into the second stage of the tournament for the first time, while the 2021 champions were eliminated.
Seven teams have now sealed their spots in the next round. Zimbabwe slot into Group 1 alongside defending champions India, West Indies and South Africa. Group 2 features Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand, with either Pakistan or USA set to complete the lineup.
Pakistan face Namibia on Wednesday in a must-win clash to keep their Super 8 hopes alive. Namibia are already out of the race, but Pakistan cannot afford a defeat. A loss would see them finish below USA in the standings and miss out on qualification.
If the Pakistan-Namibia match is washed out, both teams will share a point, which would be enough for Pakistan to secure second place in Group A and advance.
However, even a Pakistan defeat would not automatically send USA through.
Their fate could hinge on the India-Netherlands encounter in Ahmedabad.
Should the Netherlands pull off a major upset over India, they would also finish on four points, leaving net run rate to decide whether USA or the Dutch progress to the Super 8s.
T20 World Cup Super Eight: Qualified teams
|
Team
|
Group
|
West Indies
|
Group C
|
India
|
Group A
|
South Africa
|
Group D
|
England
|
Group C
|
Sri Lanka
|
Group B
|
New Zealand
|
Group D
|
Zimbabwe
|
Group B
|
TBD
|
TBD
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Full schedule
|
Date
|
Match
|
Time
|
Venue
|
February 21, Saturday
|
New Zealand vs Y3
|
7:00 PM
|
Premadasa, Colombo
|
February 22, Sunday
|
Sri Lanka vs England
|
3:00 PM
|
Kandy
|
February 22, Sunday
|
India vs South Africa
|
7:00 PM
|
Ahmedabad
|
February 23, Monday
|
West Indies vs Zimbabwe
|
7:00 PM
|
Mumbai
|
February 24, Tuesday
|
England vs Y3
|
7:00 PM
|
Kandy
|
February 25, Wednesday
|
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
|
7:00 PM
|
Premadasa, Colombo
|
February 26, Thursday
|
South Africa vs West Indies
|
3:00 PM
|
Ahmedabad
|
February 26, Thursday
|
India vs Zimbabwe
|
7:00 PM
|
Chennai
|
February 27, Friday
|
England vs New Zealand
|
7:00 PM
|
Premadasa, Colombo
|
February 28, Saturday
|
Sri Lanka vs Y4
|
7:00 PM
|
Kandy
|
March 1, Sunday
|
South Africa vs Zimbabwe
|
3:00 PM
|
Delhi
|
March 1, Sunday
|
India vs West Indies
|
7:00 PM
|
Kolkata
T20 World Cup: Teams eliminated (League Stage)
|
Nepal
|
Oman
|
Namibia
|
Ireland
|
Australia
|
Scotland
|
Italy
|
Afghanistan
|
UAE
|
Canada