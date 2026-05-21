Houston forecast: Several days of rain with flood threat growing through Memorial Day weekend

Houston’s bayous handled the first rounds of rain. Here’s the day-by-day breakdown through Memorial Day.

HOUSTON — Houston and Southeast Texas are in for a prolonged, soggy stretch, with a wet weather pattern that could bring widespread flooding to area bayous, rivers, and creeks.

Three rounds of rain have already hit the region since Tuesday, dropping several inches across Harris, Galveston, Brazoria, and Fort Bend counties. Coastal communities took the hardest hit, with some spots in Brazoria County seeing up to 8 inches in just 48 hours. Angleton recorded nearly 6 inches, Freeport topped 6, and a school in Alvin reported flooding and roof damage.

Southeast Texas forecast

What to expect over the next several days:

Thursday: 40-60% rain chance, with scattered thundershowers likely in the afternoon

Friday morning: Widespread rain expected to impact the commute from Huntsville to the coast

Saturday through Memorial Day Monday: 60% rain chance each day as disturbances roll through every 4-6 hours

Total rainfall by end of Memorial Day weekend: 3-5 inches widely; 5-8 inches possible in some areas

A flood watch is now in effect for Galveston, Brazoria, and Fort Bend counties beginning Thursday morning and lasting through the weekend.

The pattern driving all this rain is a large upper-level trough locked over the region.

Last year at this time we were in the middle of a big heat wave. This year it’s exactly the opposite.

Stay away from area rivers. The Trinity, San Jacinto, Colorado, and Brazos are expected to rise dangerously through the holiday weekend and into early next week.

Turn on notifications in the KHOU 11 app for real-time flood warnings and alerts. We’ll be posting extended weather updates several times a day throughout this event.

Counties we serve

Harris County (including Houston, Pasadena, Baytown), Fort Bend County (Richmond, Sugar Land, Missouri City), Montgomery County (Conroe, The Woodlands), Brazoria County (Angleton, Pearland, Alvin, Lake Jackson), Galveston County (Galveston, League City, Texas City), Liberty County (Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton), Walker County (Huntsville, New Waverly), Waller County (Hempstead, Prairie View, Waller), Polk County (Livingston, Corrigan), Chambers County (Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Winnie), Wharton County (Wharton, El Campo), Washington County (Brenham), Matagorda County (Bay City, Palacios), Grimes County (Anderson, Navasota), Austin County (Bellville, Sealy), Colorado County (Columbus, Eagle Lake, Weimar), Trinity County (Groveton, Trinity).