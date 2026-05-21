Snowfall in May: Unseasonal rain, snow turns dry Zojila into white landscape

While large parts of India are gasping under extreme summer heat, a surprise blanket of snow has covered the high mountains around Zojila Pass in Ladakh.

On Thursday, May 21, fresh snowfall turned the area near Minamarg into a beautiful white landscape, even as temperatures soared in the plains below.

This unseasonal weather has brought a dramatic contrast across the country, where other states are waiting for a spell of relief soon.

CHILL IN THE AIR AND CLOSED ROADS

The fresh snowfall has forced authorities to temporarily close the strategic Srinagar-Ladakh road to traffic.

This vital highway over Zojila Pass, sitting more than 3.5 kilometres high, serves as the main lifeline connecting Kashmir Valley with Ladakh.

As a consequence of the unseasonal snow, travellers and locals are now facing delays as teams work to clear the snow and make the route safe again.

The freak weather has also brought a welcome relief from the heat. A sharp dip in temperatures has been felt across the Kashmir Valley, with rain and thunderstorms lashing other regions of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted stormy weather for the next three days, which is expected to keep temperatures below normal in the region.

WHY IS IT RAINING AND SNOWING IN MAY?

May is usually a time when snow starts melting at these heights, opening up mountain roads for easier travel.

But changing weather patterns have brought this unseasonal summer snowfall.

Western Disturbances, which are systems that carry moisture from faraway seas, are clashing with cold mountain air, triggering snow in the heights and rain with thunderstorms down below.

This kind of unpredictable weather is becoming more common.

While the plains face record heat with temperatures touching 42°C-47°C in many states, the mountains are seeing sudden cold snaps.

Experts have long warned about erratic weather which is a direct consequence of climate change. Now many Indians are seeing that warning manifest in real time.

People in the plains are reaching for water bottles and seeking shade or staying indoors as heatwaves sweep several states and cities.

Meanwhile, people in the mountains are pulling out warm clothes and enjoying an unexpected spell of snow.

For tourists planning Ladakh trips, it means checking road updates carefully. For mountain communities and highway workers, it brings extra work and challenges.

As India experiences more of these surprises, staying prepared and informed is important. Nature continues to show us its erratic tendencies by delivering snow and cool rains and heat at the same time across the country.

– Ends