How Far Would Peak Gary Player Hit The Golf Ball With Modern Equipment?

By / January 23, 2026

Prior to the 2024 Open at Royal Troon, I attended an event at Dundonald Links where Gary Player was giving a clinic.

Then aged 89, he stood on the range and hit driver after driver with a hint of draw to very near the same spot each time, some 225 yards down the practice ground.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top