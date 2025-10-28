How the Narrative Around Nokia Is Evolving Amid Analyst Upgrades and Industry Shifts

Analysts covering Nokia Oyj have nudged their consensus price target upward, with the figure climbing from €4.49 to €4.53 in the latest assessment. This slight increase comes amid improved optimism about Nokia’s revenue growth prospects and signals a shift in industry sentiment. Stay tuned to learn how you can track these evolving market narratives as they unfold.

Analyst commentary on Nokia Oyj reveals a diverse mix of optimism and caution, as firms reassess their stance on the company’s valuation and growth trajectory following recent results and industry developments.

🐂 Bullish Takeaways

Raymond James raised its price target on Nokia to $6.50 from $5 while maintaining an Outperform rating. The firm cites Nokia’s strong Q3 results, outperformance versus expectations, and reaffirmed full-year guidance as catalysts for its upgraded target.

Raymond James also highlights particular strength in Nokia’s Cloud and Network Services, noting that momentum with cloud providers supports their positive outlook.

Deutsche Bank lifted its price target to EUR 4.75 from EUR 4.25 and keeps a Buy rating, reflecting improved confidence in Nokia’s outlook and execution quality.

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Nokia to Outperform from Neutral and initiated a $5 price target. The analyst argues that earlier market pessimism has been excessive and points to Nokia’s pivot toward network infrastructure and potential advantages from leveraging artificial intelligence as key growth drivers.

🐻 Bearish Takeaways

Citi lowered its price target to EUR 3.90 from EUR 4 and maintains a Sell rating, signaling continued skepticism on Nokia’s near-term upside and valuation.

Morgan Stanley reduced its price target to EUR 4.20 from EUR 4.50 and keeps an Equal Weight stance. The firm indicates concerns around risks or muted growth prospects.

JPMorgan also trimmed its price target to EUR 5.15 from EUR 5.60, though it reiterates an Overweight rating. This suggests some longer-term confidence but recognition of recent headwinds.

Do your thoughts align with the Bull or Bear Analysts? Perhaps you think there’s more to the story. Head to the Simply Wall St Community to discover more perspectives or begin writing your own Narrative!

HLSE:NOKIA Community Fair Values as at Oct 2025