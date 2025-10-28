Zac Brown Raves About Fiancée Kendra Scott (Exclusive)

NEED TO KNOW Zac Brown tells PEOPLE its “never too late to get it right” regarding his relationship with Kendra Scott

Zac Brown is crazy about his fiancée.

Months after the Zac Brown Band frontman popped the question to jewelry designer Kendra Scott, the country star is still raving about his “hot fiancée.”

“You know, it’s never too late to get it right,” Brown, 47, tells PEOPLE ahead of his appearance on The Voice as a mega mentor.

“You got to keep fighting for love and believe in that. So I’m blessed,” the “Free” singer continues.

Brown revealed he popped the question in a statement with PEOPLE in July.

“We are so happy and grateful that we found each other,” the couple said at the time.

The following day, the “Chicken Fried” singer appeared on the Today show and opened up about the daunting task of finding the perfect ring for Scott, 51.

“What are you gonna get somebody that designs jewelry?” Brown joked. “But it’s incredible, incredible. So happy.”

He added, “It just adds so much energy to everything else. More to give to music, more to give to our families and everything.”

On Oct. 5, Brown revealed new details about the proposal in an interview with Fox News.

“Kendra’s such an amazing human being. We share so much in the way we love our family, the way we protect our people and our business, the way that we fight for good things in our philanthropy, the way that we choose to try to help each other. I had to figure out a way to do it,” Brown told the outlet.

He continued, “So, we were actually on a river. And on a barge with 30 elephants on the bank and the sun setting and birds flying over and hippos in the water. And I got it good.”

Brown and Scott — who hard-launched their relationship at the AMAs red carpet in March — have both been previously married. Between the both of them, they have eight children.

“It’s not our first go-around, but it’s definitely so much different than anything I’ve experienced before,” Brown told Fox News. “And I’m so grateful that we found each other and that we can relate to being leaders. We can relate and support each other on a level that just hasn’t happened before, so I love her heart.”

He also said that he looks forward to blending their families after they tie the knot — and they both “put our family first.”