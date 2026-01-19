How to Watch ‘Love Island: All Stars’ Season 3 in the US: Stream Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

After a wildfire outbreak caused a last-minute delay, Love Island: All Stars has officially kicked off for its third season.

In the U.S., each new episode airs exclusively on Peacock two days after it airs on ITV in the UK, with season three’s premiere dropping on Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. New episodes drop each day at the same time.

While Peacock itself doesn’t offer a free trial, deal-savvy streamers can get free access through partner subscriptions, including Instacart+ and Walmart+, which both include Peacock Premium in their membership. Plus, since Instacart+ offers a 14-day free trial, members can stream Peacock (and therefore, Love Island: All Stars) at no cost during the trial period.

At a Glance: How to Watch Love Island: All Stars Season 3 in the U.S.

How to Watch Love Island: All Stars Season 3 Online: Premiere Date, Episode Release Schedule, Streaming Deals

In the U.S., each new episode airs exclusively on Peacock two days after it airs on ITV in the UK. Season three premieres on Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. New episodes drop each day on Peacock at the same time.

Not a Peacock subscriber? The streamer has an ad-free Peacock Premium package for $10.99 monthly (or $109.99 yearly). Otherwise, the ad-supported plan is $16.99 monthly (or $169.99 annually).

Peacock’s student discount offers a year of streaming for just $5.99 per month (a savings of 45 percent). After 12 months, the plan auto-renews at the then-current annual rate.

Plus, enjoy free Peacock access through partner subscriptions, including Instacart+ and Walmart+, which both include Peacock Premium in their membership. Plus, since Instacart+ offers a 14-day free trial, members can stream Peacock (and therefore, Love Island: All Stars) at no cost during the free trial period.

Learn more about Walmart+ streaming offers here.

Love Island: All Stars Season 3 Cast

The season three Islanders include Belle Hassan, Ciaran Davies, Charlie Frederick, Helena Ford, Jack Keating, Jess Harding, Leanne Amaning, Millie Court, Sean Stone, Scott van-der-Sluis, Shaq Muhammad, Tommy Bradley and Whitney Adebayo.