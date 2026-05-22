Hunter Biden and Candace Owens Are BFFs Now (opinion)

Hunter Biden has sat down for an interview with Candace Owens; it hasn’t aired yet, but select clips are available on social media. So while it’s not yet possible to get a feel for the overall tone of the conversation, we can nevertheless conclude that there is at least some warmth between the two. For instance, Biden can be seen praising Owens for asking supposedly tough questions about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. She has stated plainly that she does not believe the official story, and has suggested that Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, his organization, Turning Point USA, or even the state of Israel could be somehow involved.

There is no evidence whatsoever for any of these claims. On the contrary, the alleged killer’s motive and opportunity are overwhelmingly clear, and he also confessed.

Biden apparently disagrees.

“I listen to you and I go ‘right on,'” says Biden during the interview, specifically referencing Owens’ desperate mission to connect the Israeli government to Kirk’s assassination.

By all accounts, Biden is no longer smoking crack, so one might wonder why he would agree to sit down with Owens and also validate her unhinged conspiracies. The answer, however, becomes obvious in this clip: He is still trying to salvage his dad’s reputation and also attack the people who forced him off the ticket in 2024.

“The D.C. elite of the left, they crushed my dad because he was never part of that club, he was never part of the Epstein class,” says Biden.

This is complete nonsense, of course. Joe Biden was not “crushed” by the leaders of his political party because they were in cahoots with the financier and convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. Powerful elites did not turn on Biden because he was threatening to expose their complicity in sex trafficking. Biden was forced out of the campaign because his advanced age and infirmity had rendered him patently unfit to serve another term. Despite the best efforts of his inner circle to conceal this reality from the public, it nevertheless became obvious to everyone after the disastrous June 2024 debate.

Hunter Biden wants to rewrite history, however. He wants to pretend that a nonexistence group of people, “the Epstein class,” had something to do with his dad’s ignominious exit. And so he’s found someone who is well known for seizing upon claims that are manifestly not true and peddling them to a large and unfortunately gullible audience.

Thus the malleability of the grifter. Owens is, of course, a long-time critic of Hunter Biden and has no love for his father, either. But at present, she has other priorities. So it makes perfect sense that she would be willing to absorb Hunter Biden’s conspiracy theories about the Democratic elites betraying his father, in service of her overall agenda of spreading nonsense.

Owens could always surprise me and ask Hunter Biden to defend his absurd claims. I wouldn’t count on it.

I am joined by Amber Duke to discuss alleged assassin Luigi Mangione’s fangirls and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s contempt for President Ronald Reagan.

I am not sure I’m going to be able to finish the final season of The Boys. It’s really, really bad. Three episodes in, I am enjoying having Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) back, and that’s about it. The showrunners have made the obnoxious decision to transform Homelander into a full-on, completely unsubtle parody of Trump, and it’s really grating. This has somehow rendered him much less terrifying. Also, the main characters still being alive is no longer plausible whatsoever. They’ve had far too many encounters with the bad guys in which no one important gets lasered to death.

The post Hunter Biden and Candace Owens Are BFFs Now appeared first on Reason.com.