Huskers Claim Game One of Super Regional – University of Nebraska

The No. 1 Nebraska softball team logged two innings of three or more runs and downed the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowgirls, 8-1, in the first game of the NCAA Lincoln Super Regional on Friday evening at Bowlin Stadium.

With the win, the Huskers now sit at 50-6 on the season and have a 25-game win streak, which is a program record for consecutive wins. This year marks the fourth 50-win season in school history. NU is now one win away from advancing to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2013.

Jesse Farrell powered the Husker offense with five RBI on two hits, including a home run. Ava Kuszak, Kacie Hoffmann and Bella Bacon accounted for the other three RBI and Kuszak and Samantha Bland added doubles. Jordy Frahm and Hannah Camenzind contributed two hits apiece.

Frahm (20-4) also earned the win in the circle, as she threw a complete game with only one run and five hits, along with seven strikeouts.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday night. The two teams got through the top half of the first inning and two batters in the second inning before the contest was suspended due to weather. The game resumed on Friday afternoon and Nebraska had Hannah Coor on first with one out.

H. Camenzind singled to put two runners on and set up Farrell’s three run shot to give NU a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, H. Camenzind walked and Kuszak doubled to put runners in scoring position. Farrell singled to send the two across the plate before Bland doubled to put two runners in scoring position again. Farrell scored on a Hoffmann groundout and Bland scored on a Bacon groundout to extend the lead to 7-0.

OSU added its lone run of the game on a solo shot in the top of the sixth.

Nebraska closed out the scoring in the bottom of the sixth, as Frahm singled and went to second on a Coor walk and third on a H. Camenzind single. She scored on a Kuszak sacrifice fly to right field.

The Huskers will take on the Cowgirls again tomorrow, May 23, at 4 p.m. (CT). The game will be televised on ESPN and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network or on B107.3 FM.

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